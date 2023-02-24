Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bucks Live! Presents A Night Of Comedy With Comedian Tom Cotter

The performance is on Friday, March 10, 2023. 

Feb. 24, 2023  

The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (Zlock PAC) welcomes comedian Tom Cotter for a one-night-only of straight, 90-minute uproarious comedy on Friday, March 10, 2023. Cotter, who has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as a runner-up on "America's Got Talent," became a breakout star instantly. Tom was the first comedian ever to be a finalist on "America's Got Talent" and was the highest-finishing human being on the show that year during season seven (he lost to a dog act; don't hold it against him). Now a regular at NY's Comedy Cellar and Caroline's on Broadway, Cotter is ready to hit the stage in Newtown, PA. Tom's other numerous television and radio credits include "The Tonight Show," "Last Comic Standing," and his very own "Comedy Central Presents... Tom Cotter," "The Howard Stern Show," Comics Unleashed," multiple appearances on CBS "The Late Late Show," and the Celebrity Host of "Gotham Comedy Live" on AXS-TV.

"With his national appeal, making loud laughs for waves for audiences, the Zlock Performing Arts Center is thrilled to present this special night with Tom Cotter, laughter is one of the best sounds in our theater." - stated Zlock PAC's Director Peter Chiovarou. Cotter will be in good company on March 10 with local comedian and show host, Marc Kaye, along with opening comedian Belynda Cleare. The Zlock PAC bar will be open for services starting at 6pm, serving craft beer and wine from the region and non-alcoholic refreshments.

Tickets are $30.00 for General Admission and $40 for Premium Reserved seats, which includes a drink ticket at the bar and a reserved seat in the front two rows in the theater. BCCC students receive freeadmission when a current student ID is presented. For more information visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226837®id=194&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bucks.edu%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For group sales, call 215-968-8469.

Comedian Tom Cotter has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as runner-up and becoming the Breakout Star from Season 7's "America's Got Talent." He lost to a dog act, but don't hold that against him; Tom was the first comedian ever to be a finalist on the show and was the highest finishing human being on the show that year. In August 2013, AGT asked Tom back to perform as a special guest star (along with Train) and then again to host "The Season 8 AGT Snapple Viewing Party." In January 2019 Tom was again invited back to the AGT stage - this time to perform against the best of the best "Got Talent" performers from other years and around the world in "America's Got Talent: The Champions." In one the most talked about sets of the entire competition, Tom received a STANDING OVATION from the adoring crowd. Tom's other numerous television and radio credits include "The Tonight Show," "Last Comic Standing," his very own "Comedy Central Presents... Tom Cotter,"The Howard Stern Show, Comics Unleashed, multiple appearances on CBS' "The Late Late Show" and Celebrity Host of "Gotham Comedy Live" on AXS-TV. Read his full bio at: TomCotter.com




