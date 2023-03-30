Bucks County Playhouse Word Of Mouth Storytelling Performances Return In May

Back by popular demand, Bucks County Playhouse's storytelling series returns this spring and features Gastor Almonte, Stuart Carroll, Ophira Eisenberg, Faye Lane, Michaela Murphy and Abraham Norfleet. WORD OF MOUTH: BUSTED is hosted by Murphy and Eisenberg and will take place on Saturday, May 13 with shows at 2 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or (215) 862-2121.

WORD OF MOUTH: BUSTED is a Moth-Style storytelling show featuring six true, personal, and amazing stories told by some of the best storytellers in the business. The theme BUSTED will be explored through stories about getting caught, breaking free, cast in stone, or found out.

What is storytelling? This is not a monologue or someone reading from a page. This is storytelling in its truest sense, connecting to another person and telling them a well-crafted story about something important that happened and potentially how it changed the direction of your life. It's sitting down with a curious friend. In this instance, the audience becomes the room full of curious friends. There's a real authenticity about the dialogue and the interaction between storyteller and audience.

Gastor Almonte is a comedian and storyteller from Brooklyn, NY (East New York specifically.) He has twice appeared on Comedy Central's "This Is Not Happening," Comedy Central's "Featuring," "Vice Live," and the PBS featured "Stories From The Stage." His appearance on "Stories From The Stage" won the 2020 Webby People's Voice award for Best Individual Performance. Timeout Magazine named him "One of your new comedy obsessions."

His debut album, "Immigrant Made," debut at #1 on the iTunes Comedy, Google Play Comedy and Amazon Music Comedy charts. His self-funded independent special, "Immigrant Made", can be seen on Amazon Prime. He is a producer and board member of the science-storytelling non-profit Story Collider. He is also the producer and co-host of the topical news comedy podcast, "The War Report," with co-host Shalewa Sharpe. Currently, Gastor can be seen touring the country and workshopping his one-man show, "The Sugar."

Stuart Carroll is an Elementary Education professor at The College of New Jersey. In his classes he shares the idea of teaching as storytelling that comes from the work of educational philosopher Kieran Egan. Stuart studied storytelling through Bucks County Playhouse education programs and has performed in a number of their Story Slams and invited events. He and his husband Mike live in Lambertville with their dogs, Romeo and Penelope.

Ophira Eisenberg is a standup comedian, writer, and the host of the new comedy podcast "Parenting Is A Joke" with iHeart Radio and Pretty Good Friends. She also hosted NPR's "Ask Me Another" where she interviewed hundreds of celebrities including Sir Patrick Harris, Rosie Perez, Yo-Yo Ma, Awkwafina, Roxanne Gay, Nick Kroll, Chelsea Handler and more. She's appeared multiple times on CBS's "The Late Late Show," Comedy Central, HBO, The New York Festival and is regular host and teller on "The Moth Radio Hour" and her stories are included in three of The Moth's best-selling collections, including the most recent: "How To Tell A Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth." Her memoir, "Screw Everyone: Sleeping My Way to Monogamy" was optioned for a television series, and her new comedy special "Plant- Based Jokes" is streaming on YouTube. Her solo show "Leaving A Mark: A Comedy About Scars" recently made it's Off-Broadway review to rave reviews and won the Women in the Arts & Media Award for Solo Show Scripts.

Faye Lane is "one of New York's most beloved and respected storytellers" and appears frequently in storytelling shows around the country. She is a regular performer for the nation's premier storytelling organization The Moth, performing for standing room only crowds at such storied venues as The Paramount Theater in Austin, The Fillmore in Detroit, and the 4,000 seat Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon. She has won the Moth Story Slam, which The Wall Street Journal hails as "New York's hottest, hippest literary ticket" in both New York and Los Angeles. Her autobiographical stories can be heard on NPR's Cityscapes and The Moth Radio Hour, and she is a featured author in the New York Times Best Seller "The Moth: Fifty True Stories." Faye has performed her stories at the Edinburgh Theatre Festival, the Amsterdam International Documentary Film Festival, and the Future of StoryTelling Summit. Faye has studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute and the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center.

Michaela Murphy is a writer, playwright, storyteller, producer, and teacher. Her one-woman show, "Something Blue" was performed at The Aspen Comedy Festival, The Improv Theater (Los Angeles), and Off-Broadway (Second Stage Theater). Her stories have been featured on NPR, The Moth Mainstage (NYC and National Tours) and Peabody Award winning "The Moth Radio Hour," The Nantucket Film Festival, The Whitney Museum (NYC), "On the Boards" (Seattle), Seattle Repertory Theater (Seattle), The cruise ship, Origin (Galapagos Islands), "The Liar Show," "RISK!," "Word of Mouth" (Bucks County Playhouse), TEDx, the Clinton White House, The New Yorker, and in The Moth book, How to Tell a Story. She is formerly the Director of Education at Second Stage Theater and was guest Artistic Director for The 52nd Street Project replications (Navajo and Chippewa Nations, Yale University, and See-Hear Theater in London, UK). Michaela is a Co-Founder of "L!FE: Leadership Fueled by Entrepreneur-ism" (Detroit, NYC) an education leadership platform for High School students and was Director of the Entrepreneurs-in-Training program at Barnard College. She is currently Director of Education at Bucks County Playhouse.

Abraham Norfleet is a comedian and storyteller based in the world epicenter of comedy: West Orange, New Jersey. He has been a fan favorite at Word of Mouth, Story Collider, and The Liar Show and can be seen online on the award-winning web series Goodstein.TV. His social media posts that get the most traction are cat pictures.

Single tickets are on sale now. Tickets start at $35; special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For complete details, up-to-date pricing and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.