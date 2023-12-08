Brit Floyd Will Return to Hershey Theatre in March

The performance is on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

Brit Floyd will return to Hershey Theatre for a show on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

In a monumental celebration of musical history, Brit Floyd will embark on the “2024 P-U-L-S-E Word Tour,” commemorating the 30th anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album, "The Division Bell."

Pink Floyd, an unparalleled pioneer in the world of progressive and psychedelic rock, left an indelible mark on the music industry with their groundbreaking sound and captivating live performances. "The Division Bell," released in 1994, is a testament to their mastery and three decades later, its enduring impact continues to resonate with fans old and new.

Known for their unwavering dedication to recreating the magic of Pink Floyd's music, Brit Floyd is the perfect ensemble to honor "The Division Bell." Audiences can expect a breathtaking audiovisual experience that pays homage to the original band's unique blend of music and visual effects. Fans will be transported to the heart of Pink Floyd's universe, complete with a state-of-the-art light show, immersive visuals, and the ethereal sounds that defined a generation.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.BritFloyd.com


Recommended For You