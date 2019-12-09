Brit Floyd Will Return To Hershey Theatre in Spring 2020

Brit Floyd will return to Hershey Theatre for two performances on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

Brit Floyd, "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show" returns to the stage in 2020 to perform its brand new production, Echoes 2020. The show includes highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Division Bell, and features a show-stopping, 23 minute 'note-for-note' performance of the iconic era defining song "Echoes." "Echoes" was written 50 years ago from Pink Floyd's breakthrough 1971 album Meddle.

Having performed over 1,000 shows since it's launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and 'The Showplace of the Nation', NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning multi million dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.





