Black Broadway Karaoke, THE ODD COUPLE, and a One-Man Show Come to Plays & Players Theatre

The week of events run January 29 - February 3.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Plays & Players is starting the New Year with a full week of entertainment! This year, they're prioritizing giving independent artists space and modest financing to showcase new in-progress pieces and community connection. January 29 - February 3, check out events curated by their artistic committee including Black Broadway karaoke night (1/29), staged reading of The Odd Couple, and full production of Please Don't Call Me Crazy by B the Pen. For tickets and showtimes, visit Click Here. Details below. 

Black Broadway Karaoke: Monday, January 29 at 7:00pm

Break away from the classics and join Plays & Players Theatre for a night of colorful melodies featuring hits from The Color Purple, The Wiz, and Dream Girls. Leave behind the YouTube show tunes and grab a friend to belt out your favorite Broadway hits around the Old Grand Piano. From 'Whole New World' to not throwing away "Your Shot," every song becomes a celebration of the Broadway culture. Join fellow music enthusiasts of all backgrounds for an evening filled with laughter, fun, and unforgettable moments. Register today and let the melodies of Broadway color your night. Doors & Signup at 7pm, Karaoke Starts at 7:30pm

There will be a live pianist and cash bar! This is a 21+ event. $5 for non-members, free for active members. If you are an active member and did not receive a discount code, please reach out.

The Odd Couple (A Staged Reading): January 30 - February 1, 7:30pm

Come see the company's take on Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple"! Felix Ungar, a neurotic, neat freak news writer (a photographer in the television series), is thrown out by his wife and moves in with his friend Oscar Madison, a slovenly sportswriter. Despite Oscar's problems – careless spending, excessive gambling, a poorly kept house filled with spoiled food – he seems to enjoy life. Felix, however, seems utterly incapable of enjoying anything and only finds purpose in pointing out his own and other people's mistakes and foibles. Even when he tries to do so gently and constructively, his corrections and suggestions prove extremely annoying to those around him. Oscar, his closest friend, feels compelled to throw him out after only a brief time together, though he quickly realizes that Felix has positively affected him. 

Please Don't Call Me Crazy: February 2 & 3

Written and performed by B the Pen. A poignant one-man show exploring loss, grief, and self-belief as the protagonist navigates a month-long journey to pursue his creative calling. Faced with challenges, including societal expectations and unexpected news, the performance intertwines play and prose, aiming to inspire empathy and emphasize the transformative power of art.




