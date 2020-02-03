Ben Galosi Leads EPAC's THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center presents the Tony Award and Olivier Award winning play THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, running March 19 through March 28, 2020.

The production, directed by Edward Fernandez and Megan Riggs, will star Ben Galosi as Christopher, making his EPAC debut.

Additional casting includes stage veteran Tim Riggs as Ed, Gabrielle Sheller as Siobhan, and Andi Jo Hill as Judy. The ensemble includes Jessa Casner, Bobby Checchia, Michael Hudson, Anita Lewis, Rogan Motter, and Meredith Stone

Fight and Movement will be choreographed by Preston Cuer, and an original score will be composed by Jordon Ross Weinhold.

We all see the world differently, but Christopher John Francis Boone has a very unique perspective. Living on the autism spectrum, life can be tough at times, but being a mathematical genius certainly helps. After finding his neighbor's dog stabbed with a garden fork and being wrongfully accused, Christopher takes it upon himself to solve this dark mystery. But when he uncovers more truths than he bargained for, his investigation will take him farther from home than he's ever been alone. Will he have what it takes to survive the adventure? Like many journeys we may take in life, no matter how far we travel, we find our way back home.

Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon, this award-winning story will attract fans of Jonathan Safran Foer's Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. It was adapted to be a play-within-a-play by Simon Stephens. It has won many awards, including Tony Award for Best Play and seven Olivier Awards (the most won by any single show during its premiere, although it was tied with MATILDA, which is also coming to EPAC).

This spectacular and unique play is about more than just a murder mystery. It's about perspective and coming-of-age. It's beautiful, tragic, and fun. You need to see this play "because time is not like space:" EPAC may always be here, but this play will not.

For tickets to THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, please visit www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com or call 717-733-7966 x1.

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. https://www.dramatists.com





