BWW Reviews: ELF the Musical by Keystone Theatrics

There's little more fun than a Christmas show that's fun for the whole family without the young and middle-aged adults despairing of its polite wholesomeness. ELF THE MUSICAL touches on adult themes, hints that grownups don't believe in Santa, mentions possible mental illness of an adult who does, and has plenty of unhappy home and work life... and is altogether funny, adorable, and eminently suited for both children and adults. It's a pretty faithful rendition of the movie, only with dance and music galore.

With a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin (think THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, and music and lyrics by Matthew Sidar and Claude Begulin, there's plenty of plot to accompany plenty of danceable, upbeat holiday tunes. The show is so whimsical one suspects that the late Doctor Seuss was helping out with the fun. Keystone Theatrics' lead director, Dustin LeBlanc, keeps everything at a zippy pace, and Janel Gleeson's choreography follows suit. Ryan Boyles, as our almost fearless hero Buddy the Elf, really inhabits the part. Over a fair number of productions of the show this writer has seen, Boyles may just be the bounciest, bubbliest, and sparklejolliest of all Buddies.

Great musical numbers in this production especially include the full company production numbers, notably "In the Way" (kudos to Ron Ross for an especially Grinch-like Mr. Hobbs, Buddy's dad), "Sparklejollytwinklejingley," and a particularly rousing "The Story of Buddy."

Special call-outs are needed for Jonah McDonald as Michael, Buddy's newly discovered younger brother, and for area favorite Marisa Hoover as Jovie, Buddy's reluctant love interest.

All in all, it's a thoroughly delightful show, sold out even before it opened and with good reason. Through December 19. Followed in February by the hysterical off-Broadway hit PUFFS!, a show that's certainly not about witches. Or wizards. Or their fancy school. At least not the one you're thinking of, we're sure. Visit keystonetheatrics.com.