Review: A BETTER PLACE… WHERE EAGLES FLY MUSIC PREMIERE at Union League

Choral Presentation of the Irish Immigration Musical thrills Union League audience

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Walnut Street Theatre to Continue 215th Season with Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Photo 4 Walnut Street Theatre to Continue 215th Season with Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Review: A BETTER PLACE… WHERE EAGLES FLY MUSIC PREMIERE at Union League

The Union League of Philadelphia was the beautiful and historic setting for a presentation of the songs and music for the upcoming musical, A BETTER WORLD... WHERE EAGLES FLY on November 8. With producer Michael Durkin and composer John Anderson present to answer questions and discuss their hopes for the show, a packed house received the concert enthusiastically. The full production is scheduled to open in Philadelphia in 2024 with a national tour immediately following. 

Although the characters are the Scots-Irish who settled in Pennsylvania and points west and south, their story of hard work, hope, and determination is true for the immigrant story in the United States as a whole, including today's immigrants. A family, led by the father, Robert (Ciaran Olohan) and their friends leave from the border fighting of Scotland to the landlords and famine of Ireland and then, desperate and hungry, make the arduous trek across the Atlantic to the port of Philadelphia in search of land they can call their own and a chance to make good. 

Although the full musical features a large cast with dancers, the choral presentation involved the show's narrator (GAME OF THRONES star Ian McIlhenney) and the actor-singer performers led by Olohan. The piece is primarily choral, with everyone singing in all pieces, bringing wonderful contemporary Irish sounds together with highly accessible modern folk music. Unlike a number of Irish musicals (see THE IRISH... AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY) this is not a jukebox collection of mostly well-known Irish songs, but new songs that are equally hummable (the whiskey still scene is ample proof of hummable tunes and humor).  The only familiar music is American folk of the western frontier expansion, including an arrangement of "Shenandoah" so lush and gorgeous as to raise the hair on your arms. 


 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Irving Berlins WHTIE CHRISTMAS Announced At Bucks County Playhouse Photo
Irving Berlin's WHTIE CHRISTMAS Announced At Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse presents 'Irving Berlin's White Christmas' from November 17 to December 31. Directed by Hunter Foster and choreographed by Richard Riaz Yoder, this beloved holiday musical is sure to bring joy and magic to audiences in New Hope, PA.

2
Ashley Blanchet, Jarran Muse & More to Star in Irving Berlins WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks Photo
Ashley Blanchet, Jarran Muse & More to Star in Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse caps off a magical 2023 mainstage season with the beloved holiday musical, “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” beginning November 17 through December 31.

3
NFL Eagles Jordan Mailata & Patti LaBelle Duet Together on This Christmas Out This Wee Photo
NFL Eagles' Jordan Mailata & Patti LaBelle Duet Together on 'This Christmas' Out This Week

NFL Eagles' Jordan Mailata and the Godmother of Rock & Soul, Patti LaBelle duet together on a soulful rendition of Donny Hathaway and Nadine McKinnor's holiday classic, “This Christmas.”

4
Jim Gardner Joins The No Name Pops Board Photo
Jim Gardner Joins The No Name Pops Board

The No Name Pops, the new non-profit organization consisting of former Philly Pops musicians, has announced that Philadelphia’s legendary news personality Jim Gardner has agreed to join The No Name Pops’s Board of Directors.

From This Author - Marakay Rogers

 America's most uncoordinated childhood ballet and tap student before discovering that her talents were music and writing, Marakay Rogers finally traded in her violin for law school when she real... Marakay Rogers">(read more about this author)

Review: ILLUMINATION Shines Bright at PrimaReview: ILLUMINATION Shines Bright at Prima
Review: HERE COMES THE SUN Is Far More Than All Right at PrimaReview: HERE COMES THE SUN Is Far More Than All Right at Prima
Run - or Creep or Crawl - to Keystone Theatrics' THE ADDAMS FAMILY at AllenberryRun - or Creep or Crawl - to Keystone Theatrics' THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Allenberry
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Keystone Theatrics At Allenberry PlayhouseReview: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Keystone Theatrics At Allenberry Playhouse

Videos

MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway Video
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Crumbs from the Table of Joy in Philadelphia Crumbs from the Table of Joy
Lantern Theater Company (11/09-12/10)Tracker
Dorrance Dance: The Nutcracker Suite in Philadelphia Dorrance Dance: The Nutcracker Suite
Zellerbach Theater (12/08-12/09)
Bartok’s Monster: Daedalus Quartet with Sebastienne Mundheim & Pig Iron School in Philadelphia Bartok’s Monster: Daedalus Quartet with Sebastienne Mundheim & Pig Iron School
Harold Prince Theatre (1/21-1/21)
Mark Zacharia Mystifying Magic & Mentalism in Philadelphia Mark Zacharia Mystifying Magic & Mentalism
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (12/02-12/02)
Frozen in Philadelphia Frozen
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (3/21-4/07)
The Second City Comedian Rhapsody in Philadelphia The Second City Comedian Rhapsody
Bristol Riverside Theatre (5/14-6/02)
Ballets Jazz Montréal: Essence in Philadelphia Ballets Jazz Montréal: Essence
Zellerbach Theatr (2/09-2/09)
BODYTRAFFIC in Philadelphia BODYTRAFFIC
Zellerbach Theatre (1/19-1/20)
Ladysitting - World Premiere! in Philadelphia Ladysitting - World Premiere!
Arden Theatre Company (1/18-2/25)
The Christmas Candy Caper in Philadelphia The Christmas Candy Caper
Bird-in-Hand Stage (11/01-12/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You