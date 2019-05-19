BWW Review: SPAMALOT at Keystone Theatrics

Photo by ERPhotos

If you're on the hunt for comedy, community, and Camelot, look no further than Keystone Theatrics' Spamalot.

This musical riff on Monty Python and the Holy Grail follows King Arthur as he and his famous Knights of the Round Table search for the holy grail. Along the way, they run into hilarious shenanigans and in the end, find themselves.

What made Keystone Theatrics' production different was its community-oriented vibe, without feeling like a hastily put together community production. The script's built-in audience engagement was a hit, but smaller Central PA-centered lines made it feel like everyone in the theater was in on a really good inside joke.

Director Jeremy Slagle totally understood how to take an already funny show and make it one where the audience can hardly contain themselves. Pulling from classic slapstick and hyperbole, he shaped moments that couldn't have been included in the stage directions.

Manuela Hooper as the Lady of the Lake

Photo by ERPhotos

The cast was full of hyper-local actors with a zest for performing. Harrisburg native Manuela Hooper, who plays the Lady of the Lake, wowed with her stunning voice. She glided through the diva character's riffs and belting with ease, meriting a few mid-song applauses from the crowd. Her Lady was one that brought the house down and made each number she appeared in feel like a rock concert.

Nick Otto as Prince Herbert

Photo by ERPhotos

Other stand-out performances were found mostly in the smaller, ensemble roles. Nick Otto (Not Dead Fred and Prince Herbert) carried big dance numbers and hit every comedy beat in his time in the spotlight -- I only wish he had more opportunities to

shine. There is no doubt this high school senior is one to watch in upcoming seasons.

Every other ensemble number was well-rehearsed and brought the show to life with the incredible energy buzzing through the cast. It was easy to tell each actor was having a blast doing Spamalot, and made it so easy to have a great time watching it.



Spamalot at Keystone Theatrics runs until May 26. Tickets can be purchased HERE.





