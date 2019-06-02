BWW Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Gamut Theatre Group

It was a buggy night, the grass was wet from stormy days and guest appearances from an ambulance and some screaming kids seemed an unlikely setting for a classic comedy.

But as the sun went down and the lights went up, all the distraction faded away. Gamut Theatre Group's Much Ado About Nothing, part of their annual free Shakespeare in the Park series, was a community event that shouldn't be missed.

The Shakespeare play about love, war and scheming bad guys was given a facelift by Gamut, set in World War II Italy. This was a well-suited match for a play that's so often given ill-fitting revamps.

The cast was full of hardworking local stars who have been with Gamut for several productions. Their portrayal of the well-known story was hilarious and daring. Risks that may have fallen flat were upheld by excellent staging by director David Ramon Zayas and a breathtaking set and lighting design by Andre Nyberg and Tristan Stasiulis.

WWII Italy was brought to life with bustling cobblestone streets, charming apartment buildings and clotheslines. The on-stage props and set meshed perfectly with the real-life mountain view behind it. The park-turned-theater worked like a time machine, and brought each audience member into the story as if they were watching the hijinks unfold from just up the hill.

Gamut's Much Ado About Nothing was a well-produced experience that celebrates what's at the heart of theater: community coming together through art. So grab some lawn chairs, pack some snacks, and settle in for a good time.

Much Ado About Nothing runs until June 15 in Reservoir Park. Learn more here.





