BWW Review: I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at Gretna Theatre

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is great summer fun at the Gretna Theatre. A modest four-person, four instrument, one set show is jam-packed with relatable jokes and tunes about all stages of romance-the good, the bad, and the ugly!

The cast, consisting of Katie Sina, Caroline Gorland, Andrew Kindig, and Kevin Faraci, was uniformly funny and engaging. Each person had several moments to shine, yet everyone worked together to make the show a true ensemble piece.

The show is a plotless review made up of short sketches and songs pertaining to dating, marriage, sex, parenthood, and all the trials and tribulations associated with each stage. Two of my favorite songs were A Stud and a Babe, about a couple on a date who share all their shortcomings and On the Highway of Love that contains some very clever office-chair choreography!

Although this show is one of the longest running off-Broadway productions, there were a significant number of updated touches to reflect dating in the 21st Century. Likewise, shout-outs to places like "Sheetz" and "Hershey Park" give the script a welcomed local flair.

Director, Brian Kurtas adeptly keeps the pace moving and the jokes flowing in this two-hour show. Kudos to all involved in this fresh and funny show. Tickets and more info can be found at the Gretna Theatre website.