BWW Review: EVERYMAN at Open Stage

Everyman, a 15th century morality play written by an unknown author, explores humanity's final reckoning upon death. Everyman asks several others to go with him to the reckoning-Goods (his money and assets), Kindred (his family), and Fellowship (his friends). All of them turn him down. In the end, his neglected Good Deeds goes with Everyman to meet his final judgement. In the words of Chris Gibson, who directed Open Stage's virtual performance of Everyman, "it's timely...Quarantine has caused a lot of us to feel alone and isolated, and more than that-very, very mortal."

Everyman features Benny Benamati as Eman, a social media influencer, Patrick Hughes as Death, David Richwine as Goods, Liz Curtis as Sis, Stacey Werner as She/Her, Nicholas Werner as Nick Warner, and Rachel Landon as Admin. Benamati takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster. Benamati's Eman starts the show as a seemingly confident, outspoken, life-loving social media presence. The audience journeys with Eman through feelings of confusion, denial, increasing despair, and resignation. Because of the "in your face" aspect of TikTok filming, many of Eman's most emotional moments have a visceral component that one would not normally expect to experience through a screen.

As Eman approaches each of the people they thought would be there for them and accompany them to their meeting with Death, the audience gets a glimpse into Eman's life outside the social media bubble. In these scenes, Eman is confronted with the difference between the social media persona and reality, Goods, Sis, and She/Her (delightfully portrayed by David Richwine, Liz Curtis, and Stacey Werner, respectively) express through a story why they cannot accompany Eman.

As Eman is confronted with the reality of the situation, memories of their life before the social media persona took over start to surface. In one of the most heart-wrenching scenes, the audience sees and hears about those memories of when Eman worked with children and took Ty, a stuffed tiger, everywhere (actual footage of acting classes Benamati has led are featured in this scene). In this moment and in several moments during the Wreckoning (a gameshow version of the reckoning with Death as the host), Benamati reveals Eman's vulnerable side to the audience in a truly beautiful and vulnerable performance.

All of the performances in this production are top-notch, but what really makes this production stand out is the unique use of a variety of social media platforms and methods of filming, as well as the original score by Nicholas Werner. In this time of virtual theatre productions, audiences are now accustomed to shows performed via Zoom and shows filmed on-stage with a small core of actors. This production utilizes Zoom, TikTok, video, and more to put together a completely unique virtual theatre experience. As Gibson comments, "The elements of social media and video messaging really take a huge role in how this story is told. It's a mirror to how we express ourselves when we have a screen to protect us from in-person interaction. It is vulnerable, and funny, and a bit bizarre."

Open Stage is known for performances that encourage audiences to think, to experience something new, or to experience something old in a new way. This production of Everyman is no exception. In fact, it takes their mission to new heights in our virtual theatre world. For a new and unique perspective on an old story, visit openstagehbg.com for information on how to access Everyman through March 21.