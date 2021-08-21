BWW Review: COMPANY at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

The Tony Award winning 1970 musical Company, by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, introduces the audience to Robert (Bobby), a single 35-year-old, three of the women he dated (Marta, Kathy, and April), and his married friends (Sarah and Harry, Susan and Peter, Jenny and David, Amy and Paul, and Joanne and Larry). The show explores themes of marriage, loneliness, and friendship. DreamWrights Community Center for the Arts brings Company to the stage under the direction of Robert Yacoviello and Carlo Mangialetto (music director) through August 22nd.

The set, designed by Jay Schmuck and Gregory DeCandia, features a common New York City sight-a subway station-with the band on stage, reminiscent of subway buskers. As the show progresses, small set pieces are moved on and a projection screen changes to indicate where the action is taking place. The set changes are quick and smooth, maintaining the flow of the storyline. They also make good use of the catwalk above the stage for the balcony scenes.

The orchestra deserves a special round of applause for their masterful performance of Sondheim's music. Choreographer Brady Bennett really delivers stellar work on this show. The choreography for "You Could Drive a Person Crazy", "Have I Got a Girl for You", and "Side by Side" is brilliant. For the cast, Company is quite a demanding show both vocally and emotionally. The cast at DreamWrights is filled with powerhouse voices that are on display beautifully in the full-cast numbers "Company" and "Side by Side". There were some unfortunate sound balance issues in the first act on opening night (not uncommon when the band is on the stage} but they were sorted out for the second act, so no doubt they will not be an issue for the next performances.

There are definitely some moments that really stand out in this production of Company. The first vignette, featuring Shelley Stewart as Sarah and Billy Ferrell as Harry is one of the best scenes in act one. Stewart and Ferrell have fantastic energy and comedic timing. Ferrell's voice is highlighted beautifully, along with Robert Hirko (David) and Cole Reilly (Larry) in "Sorry-Grateful". Laura Heydt and Brian Gilbert take the stage as Susan and Peter-they both have great stage presence and bring a fun energy to their scenes.

Angela Gonzalez, Nina Cline, and Rebecca Wood, who play Robert's girlfriends Marta, Kathy, and April, actually made me like one of my least favorite songs in the show-"You Could Drive a Person Crazy". Their attitude and tight harmonies made the song delightful to watch. Courtney Henry and Brenten McGee have wonderful chemistry as Amy and Paul, and their performance of "Getting Married Today" (which also features the lovely soprano tones of Zorzopian), is flawless and hilarious.

Shelley Stewart's strong, clear voice is featured in "Poor Baby" with Laura Heydt (Susan), Liz Sollecito Zorzopian (Jenny), Courtney Henry (Amy), and Leah Crowne (Joanne). Not only are the vocals on "Poor Baby" superb, but so is the staging. Leah Crowne and Cole Reilly really shine as Joanne and Larry, particularly in their scene in the second act. It's one of the most emotionally complex scenes, and they handle it beautifully. Crowne brings down the house with her performance of "The Ladies Who Lunch."

Joshua Schwartz is terrific in the lead role of Robert. He approaches the emotional scenes with an earnestness that is completely endearing, while infusing the comedic scenes with a dry humor that balances out the craziness of Robert's married friends. While all of his songs are beautiful, his impressive range and emotional tone will bring audience's to tears in "Being Alive".

The cast and crew at DreamWrights take on this difficult show with tremendous energy that draws the audience in and takes them on an emotional journey-bringing to mind one's own relationships and friendships.