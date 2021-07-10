BWW Review: CAROLE KING'S TAPESTRY LIVE at Open Stage

Open Stage opens their 36th season "Breaking Through" with Carole King's Tapestry Live. Carole King, born Carol Klein, began writing music at a young age. King and her first husband Gerry Goffin wrote numerous songs together for other artists, including The Shirelles, Dusty Springfield, and Aretha Franklin, many of which became highly successful. In 1971, King revisited some of those songs on her own solo album Tapestry. Tapestry was at number 1 on the Billboard charts for 15 weeks and, as Frederick Miller explains in Open Stage's Dramaturgical Notes, "with Tapestry, King ushered in an era of artists that wrote and performed their own music, establishing the idea of a 'singer-songwriter'." Performers Rachel Landon, Carly Lafferty, and Stacey Werner, with director Stuart Landon and music director Nicholas Werner, take on the songs of Tapestry in a nostalgic, high-energy, emotional show that will have audiences feeling the earth move under their feet.

This show brings out something that audiences who saw the Judy Garland show have likely been yearning for, which is more harmonies. Lafferty, Landon, and Werner harmonize beautifully together, and there are many opportunities to spotlight the precision of their harmonies and the wonderful blend of their tones in this show. The music takes the audience on an emotional journey, from the high energy of "I Feel the Earth Move" to the heartbreaking "So Far Away" to the powerful "Way Over Yonder".

There are so many breathtaking moments in this show that it's difficult to find a favorite. Those who love feel-good songs that lift up hope and beauty will adore Carly Lafferty's performance of "Beautiful" and Rachel Landon's rendition of "You've Got a Friend". It's impossible not to smile during these performances. Audience members who prefer music that makes them want to dance, laugh, and have fun will have their chance during "I Feel the Earth Move", "Smackwater Jack", and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman". Seeing the pure joy of singing that Werner, Lafferty, and Landon experience as they throw themselves heart and soul into these songs is infectious. While every song brings its own flavor to the show, the raw emotion and simply beautiful performances of "So Far Away" (Lafferty), "Home Again" (Landon), "Way Over Yonder" (Werner), and "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" (Landon and Nick Werner) will move the audience to new heights of emotion, and maybe even some tears.

The vocal performances are not the only inspiring part of this show. The band is a vital part of the show. Featuring Jeremy Blouch on bass, Ian Godinez on drums, Anthony Pieruccini on guitar (July 9, 11, 24, and 30; alternating with Mikaela Krall who plays on July 10, 16, and 17), and music director Nicholas Werner on keyboard, the band rocks the stage. They are just as much fun to watch as the singers, and their talent is undeniable.

Carole King's Tapestry Live at Open Stage is a show you won't want to miss. Catch it now through July 30th. For more information on the show and tickets, visit www.openstagehbg.com