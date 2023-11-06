BONNETS: HOW LADIES OF GOOD BREEDING ARE INDUCED TO MURDER Comes to the Pavilion Theatre

Performances run November 14 - December 2.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

BONNETS: HOW LADIES OF GOOD BREEDING ARE INDUCED TO MURDER Comes to the Pavilion Theatre

Penn State Centre Stage will produce Jen Silverman's "Bonnets: How Ladies of Good Breeding are Induced to Murder," Nov. 14-Dec. 2, at the Pavilion Theatre on the University Park campus. The show is directed by assistant teaching professor of movement, Jenny Lamb.

"Bonnets" is a rock ‘n roll story of unrequited love—one about lust, and another about jealousy— that fall into each other across space and time, ending in a total blood bath, narrated by God. Weaving between the seventeenth and nineteenth centuries, this absurdist, comic, and highly physical exploration of love and violence shows how easily 'ladies of good breeding are induced to murder'.

﻿

Director Jenny Lamb wrote, "These stories are hundreds of years old, and yet we are still telling the same ones today. History is told by the winners. And women have consistently been the losers.  I deeply appreciate Jen Silverman authoring a piece of work that turns that narrative on its head and puts the power in the hands of women, using the great tool of comedy to get the message across. It is a warning. A foreshadowing. A prophesy. A premonition. That under stifling repression, violence breaks through." 

"Bonnets" was commissioned by the Big 10 Consortium as part of a series of new plays by and about women for production by professional and academic theatres around the country. 

Evening performances at 7:30 p.m. are $23; preview performance at 7:30 p.m. is $20; and tickets for students are $15. For additional show information, visit the Penn State Centre Stage website. Non-Penn State arts and architecture students can see it for free by visiting this link.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: RUN FOR YOUR WIFE at Oyster Mill Playhouse Photo
Review: RUN FOR YOUR WIFE at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Even though some of the language and jokes in the script are definitely cringe-worthy today, the performance of Run for Your Wife at Oyster Mill Playhouse is genuinely funny, and audiences that enjoy a fast-paced, well-acted farce will have an enjoyable evening.

2
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Theatre Harrisburg Photo
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Theatre Harrisburg

Every aspect of this production is beautifully designed. This cast brings the people of Anatevka to life. Their harmonies are gorgeous, and they execute the choreography with precision and grace. Theater Harrisburg’s Fiddler on the Roof is a production you do not want to miss. It is filled not only with talent, but with heart.

3
Gamut Theatre Group to Present H.M.S. PINAFORE Beginning This Month Photo
Gamut Theatre Group to Present H.M.S. PINAFORE Beginning This Month

Gamut Theatre Group will present Gilbert & Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore, an operetta, as its Signature Fall Play.

4
Lebanon County Choral Society Introduces New Youth Chorus Director and Unveils Upcoming Co Photo
Lebanon County Choral Society Introduces New Youth Chorus Director and Unveils Upcoming Concert

The Lebanon County Choral Society has hired a new director for their youth chorus.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Scranton Cultural Center (4/05-4/07)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Chicago (Non-Equity)
Hershey Theatre (11/21-11/26)
The Eight: Reindeer Monologues in Central Pennsylvania The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
York Symphony Orchestra's Mahler’s 4th Symphony in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Mahler’s 4th Symphony
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (2/10-2/10)
Cats in Central Pennsylvania Cats
The Belmont Theatre (6/14-6/23)
Twelfth Night in Central Pennsylvania Twelfth Night
Act 1 DeSales University (2/21-3/03)
York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024 in Central Pennsylvania DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
The Sound of Music in Central Pennsylvania The Sound of Music
Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions (11/09-11/12)
A Charlie Brown Christmas in Central Pennsylvania A Charlie Brown Christmas
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You