Auditions Announced For EPAC's 2019 Young Artist Cabaret

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center is pleased to announce open call auditions for its 2019 Fall Young Artist Cabaret, "We Got the Beat", a journey of rock musicals. This production will be conceived and directed by EPAC's Center Stage Summer Theatre Camp and Kids4Kids Series Director, Irving I. Gonzalez with music direction by Scott J. Piergrossi.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday, August 20, from 6:30pm-9pm in the lower level at EPAC's Sharadin Bigler Theatre. We are asking each performer to prepare an audition piece that is either an up-tempo song or ballad in the style of rock standard no more than 32 bars in length. It does not necessarily need to be from a Broadway show. No monologue is required for this audition. Your song selection should best represent who you are and should highlight your vocal abilities. A piano accompanist and CD player will be provided, so please bring sheet music or a CD. Please bring any schedule conflicts with you on the day of the audition. Auditions are open to young performers from the ages of 10 to 18. Dancers from all various styles are welcome to audition. Registration preferred but walk-ins welcomed.

To register on-line go to www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com. Those auditioning will be seen on a "first-come-first-seen" order. "We Got the Beat" Young Artist Cabaret is a two-night event scheduled for Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21, at 7:30 pm. Questions can be sent to Mr. Gonzalez at kids4kids@ephrataperformingartscenter.com





