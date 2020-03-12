Arts at Millersville Announces Upcoming Event Cancellations

In accordance with Pennsylvania Governor Wolf's emergency disaster declaration regarding the postponement of large community events, the Arts at Millersville will cancel performances and events scheduled in the coming weeks at the Millersville University Ware Center, located at 42 N. Prince Street, Lancaster, and Winter Visual and Performing Arts at 60 W. Cottage Avenue on the university campus. i??

Canceled events include:

Downtown Dances: Dreamscapes and NetCo Dance Company: (Sharing Space), both happening on Saturday, March 14th at the Ware Center

Family Fun Fest: The Snowy Day and Other Stories, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Ware

On Screen/In Person Film Series: Risking Light, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Ware

Canadian Brass, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Winter Center

We The People First Friday Keith Williams lecture "Hidden Treasures: Life in Our Rivers and Streams" and the open reception for the MU Art Department Faculty Exhibit, Friday, April 3, 2020

Full refunds for tickets purchased for these performances will be automatically applied and may take 5-10 business days to process back to their point of purchase. For any questions on ticket refunds, please contact the ticket office directly by phone at 717-871-7600.

For more information on future events and shows, please check www.ArtsMU.com.





