Annual Night of HOPE Gala Transitions to a Hybrid Auction for 2020

7th Annual Night of Hope Gala for the Most Needy in Clay County

This has been a unique year, and with the changing winds, Mercy Support Services had to adjust their sails and keep moving forward. With the storm of COVID-19 and double the incoming calls for help and assistance in Clay County, the Fall event was still a much-needed fundraiser to cover 2020 programs. So, a new Hybrid Online Auction was born.

This year's event will begin at www.bidpal.net/MercynightofHope2020 where Sponsorship packages are available to support the event. Then an online Silent Auction will be previewed on Oct. 14th and open Oct. 19th - Oct. 22nd. On Friday, October 23rd, a livestream of the LIVE Auction will be on the same bidding site, held from the location of Journey Church from 7-8 PM. Honorary Chair and Emcee this year will be Rep. Travis Cummings. The Event Chair, Christinne Perez, exclaimed, "We are so blessed with amazing supporters who stepped forward to help make this happen in a big way. It is going to be such a beautiful night for such a worthy cause."

With a lineup of amazing testimonials, sponsored auction packages and trips, Mercy supporters will be able to bid, donate and support the event safely from their own living rooms, with family and watch parties enjoying the livestream. "This is our largest fundraiser of the year, and although we had to make some adjustments to our event, the volunteers and community have continued to support it in these trying times, and we are so grateful!", stated Executive Director, R. Patrick Hayle.

Mercy Support Services is a Christ-centered organization that empowers those in need towards an independent, sustainable future. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have expended over $100,000, helping more than 78 families to remain in their home with programs such as the Self-Sufficiency Program, Eviction Prevention and Rapid Rehousing. Mercy is funded by local grants, SHIP allocation resources, and caring donors throughout Clay County. For more information on the services offered through Mercy, visit www.MercySupportServices.org , or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @mercysupportservices.

