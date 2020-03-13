All Performances of THE AGITATORS at Theatre Horizon are Cancelled in Response to COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, all scheduled performances of The Agitators at Theatre Horizon are cancelled as of March 12th.

The company has released the following statement:

In light of the circumstances involving the coronavirus, and in response to Governor Wolf's declaration for all Montgomery County entertainment venues to close, we regret to inform you that the remaining performances of The Agitators have been canceled.



The health and safety of our patrons, staff, and performers is our top priority. There are rare moments, as theater people, when the show cannot go on. This is one of those times. It is a painful decision for our staff, our artists, and our audiences.



Current ticketholders may:

Support Theatre Horizon by converting your ticket into a tax-deductible donation

Exchange your tickets for our next production of Athena

Put the cost of your ticket towards the cost of a 2020/21 Subscription

Receive a refund

We are accepting returns and waiving exchange fees for the foreseeable future. Please call our friendly Box Office team to help you through this process at (610) 283-2230 or email info@theatrehorizon.org.



If you would like to help us mitigate the losses we may incur as a result of the virus, please consider a tax-deductable donation to Theatre Horizon.



Thank you for your understanding as we ensure that your health is our number one priority.





