ActorsNET Provides Free Online Video Of MRS WARREN'S PROFESSION

In keeping with the tradition "the show must go on," ActorsNET has released on YouTube a video of their March production of George Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession, it was announced in a press release by Cheryl Doyle, the theatre company's artistic director.

"ActorsNET has postponed or cancelled all presentations planned for the immediate future, at least through July, to protect actors, staff, and patrons from the dangers of virus. At the time of postponement, Mrs. Warren's Profession was to open the next day, March 13," she noted. "Days later, before Governor Wolf extended his shutdown to Bucks County, the cast and crew assembled at The Heritage Center to film our production. Although no audience was present, professional videographer Tom Smith of Direct-A-Friend Pictures recorded it just as audiences would have seen it.

"We're proud to join other theatrical organizations companies -- ranging from the Metropolitan Opera to Britain's National Theatre and smaller venues around this country - who are providing free online entertainment for the public. The full-length video of our Mrs. Warren's Profession can be accessed free of charge at https://youtu.be/Op633H4dA8U on YouTube," Ms. Doyle continued.

"Directed by David Deratzian, this witty and thought-provoking production deals with social justice and women's rights," Ms. Doyle said. "ActorsNET favorites Carol Thompson and her husband George Hartpence play bawdy Mrs. Warren and her smarmy silent partner, Sir George Crofts. Lea Jeffers, in her ActorsNET debut, costars as Vivie. Rounding out the cast of eccentric characters are George Agalias as Reverend Gardner; Justin Mancini as young Frank Gardner, who wants to marry Vivie; and Rick Pine as art and poetry-loving Mr. Praed." Stage managed by Em Ricciardi, the show's lighting design was by Andrena Wishnie. Sound designer was David Deratzian, with costumes by Cheryl Doyle and cast members.

"Small artistic organizations like ActorsNET rely primarily on ticket sales for revenue," Ms. Doyle added. Anyone wishing to help the company stay afloat during the pandemic can go to www.actorsnetbuck.org and click the Donate button, or send a check to Actors Net, 635 N. Delmorr Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Donations are tax deductible. Calls for information are still being taken at 215-295-3694."





