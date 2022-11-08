Act II Playhouse Presents COLE FOR YOUR STOCKING

Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, a musical cabaret for the holiday season, "Cole For Your Stocking."

The production is a world premiere debuting at Act II Playhouse.

A fizzy, frothy dry martini of a holiday revenue, "Cole For Your Stocking" promises to be a swanky, jazzy evening of Cole Porter favorites and standards including, "You're the Top," "Night and Day," "Friendship" and many more!

"The catchy tunes of Cole Porter are all enjoyable ear-worms," said Act II Artistic Director, Tony Braithwaite, "and they recall an era, and style of music that provide an escape into the golden age of entertainment."

The cabaret will feature a variety of Porter's hits; from his sweetest ballads to his liveliest toe-tappers and will feature colorful comedic commentary linking the songs. Porter is an icon of American theatre and musical history whose songs defined the 1930s. He was also the creator of such beloved musicals as "Anything Goes" and "Kiss Me Kate."

"It's the perfect blend of spice for your holiday hankering," said Braithwaite.

The cast of the production includes many familiar faces to the Act II stage including Michael Indeglio (who appeared in "I Love You, You're Perfect...Now Change" in 2022), Zach Chiero (who appeared in "Kiss Me Kate" in 2016 and "Buyer and Cellar" in 2022) and Renee McFillin (who appeared in "Really Good Tidings" in 2021).

Dan Matarazzo will provide musical accompaniment and is the production's Musical Director.

"Cole For Your Stocking" is directed by Dallas Padoven. Paul Dake is the Production Stage Manager, Parris Bradley the Set Designer, Eric Baker the Lighting Designer, Alex Dakaglou the Sound Designer, and Alice Dake is the Scenic Painter.

"Cole For Your Stocking" runs from December 6, 2022 through January 1, 2023. Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available. Subscriptions are also available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction.