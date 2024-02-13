ANASTASIA to be Presented at Cavod Theatre Next Month

Cavod Theatre is presenting Anastia. Be transported from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, and find yourself entranced with the story of a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Inspired by the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Pictures by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical

From the play by Marcelle Maurette as adapted by Guy Bolton

PERFORMANCES LOCATED AT CAVOD THEATRE:

Friday, March 1st 7pm DINNER THEATRE

Saturday, March 2nd 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, March 3rd 4pm

Friday, March 8th 7pm

Saturday, March 9th 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, March 10th 4pm

This production is directed by Monica DePaul.

Cast includes: Amanda Lewis as Anastasia, Ric Weaver as Dmitry, Josh Glacken as Vlad Popov, Michael Lapham as Gleb Vaganov, Christen Demnitz as Countess Lily, Joy Schaeffer as the Dowager Empress, Elisha Herr as Count Leopold and Count Ipolitov, Caleb Heckman as Tsar Nicholas II, Anna Wiley as Tsarina Alexandra, Elise Baloche as Maria Romanov, Alainna Wigginton as Tatiana Romanov, Lizzie Knorr as Olga Romanov, Maurice Baloche as Alexei Romanov, Violet Bartlett as Young Anastasia, and John Henne as Gorlinsky.

The ensemble includes: Elise Baloche, Isaac Baloche, Maurice Baloche, Violet Bartlett, Taylor Cornelius, Lincoln Everett, John Henne, Josiah Henne, Elisha Herr, Caleb Heckman, Olivia Hiepler, Colin Horst, Sierra Hurst, Lizzie Knorr, Joanna Mellor, Eliza Moran, Steve Rau, Jacqueline Schaeffer, Caitlin Stoltzfoos, Bergen Sunday, Catherine Weaver, Alainna Wigginton, and Anna Wiley.

Dinner Theatre Ticket: $100; Reserved Seating Ticket: $28; Adult Ticket: $21;

Student Ticket: $18; Door Ticket: $24. Tickets can be purchased by calling 717-354-3355 Monday - Thursday 11am to 8pm, or online at Cavod.org.