AGNES OF GOD Takes Center Stage at Pharmacy Theatre

Performances run March 22-23.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

AGNES OF GOD Takes Center Stage at Pharmacy Theatre

AGNES OF GOD Takes Center Stage at Pharmacy Theatre

Pharmacy Theatre presents a captivating and emotionally charged production of "Agnes of God," a theatrical masterpiece that delves into the complexities of faith, identity, and the human psyche. This powerful drama, written by John Pielmeier, explores the enigmatic story of a young nun named Agnes and the mysterious circumstances surrounding the birth and death of her child.

Set against the backdrop of a convent, "Agnes of God" weaves a spellbinding narrative that challenges the boundaries of belief and morality. The play introduces audiences to Mother Miriam Ruth, a stern and disciplined Mother Superior, Dr. Martha Livingstone, a court-appointed psychiatrist with a troubled past, and Agnes, the innocent and otherworldly nun whose life becomes the epicenter of a profound and unsettling mystery.

Directed by Austin Shay, this production promises to deliver a gripping experience that will leave theatergoers on the edge of their seats. The talented cast, featuring Julia Bussey as Agnes, Rita Smith as Mother Miriam Ruth, and Adrienne Thoman as Dr. Martha Livingstone, brings these complex characters to life with a level of intensity and emotion that is bound to resonate with audiences long after the final curtain falls.

"Agnes of God" challenges preconceived notions and sparks conversations about faith, doubt, and the human condition. The play's poignant themes are complemented by a compelling musical score, striking set design, and masterful lighting that collectively enhance the audience's immersion into the world of the play.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness this thought-provoking and emotionally charged production. "Agnes of God" will be performed at Ava's Place from 3/22/24 to 3/23/24. Tickets are available now at pharmacy.booktix.com, and group discounts are also available for those looking to experience this powerful play with friends, family, or colleagues.

 



RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Franklin County Visitors Bureau Announces Always The Right Time To Do The Right Thing Essa Photo
Franklin County Visitors Bureau Announces 'Always The Right Time To Do The Right Thing' Essay Contest

Participate in the Always The Right Time To Do The Right Thing Essay Contest by sharing personal experiences and the impact of doing the right thing. Submit essays of no more than 600 words to Franklin County Visitors Bureau by February 23. Winners will be announced on March 1.

2
Interview: Victor And Kelly Legarreta of THE MOUSETRAP at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo
Interview: Victor And Kelly Legarreta of THE MOUSETRAP at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Escape the winter weather and join the cast and crew at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre for The Mousetrap! This deliciously complex murder mystery by Agatha Christie is directed by Victor Legarreta. Victor and his wife, Kelly, who plays Mrs. Boyle in the production, share their experiences with BroadwayWorld.

3
VIDEO: Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton Photo
VIDEO: Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton

Get a first look as the Cast and Orchestra meet for the first time as they rehearse for the American Premiere of It Happened in Key West.

4
LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Comes to PCS Theater This Month Photo
LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Comes to PCS Theater This Month

PCS Theater will present Neil Simon's timeless comedy masterpiece, 'Laughter on the 23rd Floor,' directed by Thomas-Robert Irvin. Learn more about the production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Franklin County Visitors Bureau Announces 'Always The Right Time To Do The Right Thing' Essay ContestFranklin County Visitors Bureau Announces 'Always The Right Time To Do The Right Thing' Essay Contest
LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Comes to PCS Theater This MonthLAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Comes to PCS Theater This Month
THE OUTSIDER Comes to ActorsNET This MonthTHE OUTSIDER Comes to ActorsNET This Month
Hershey Symphony Celebrates the Music of Billy Joel Next MonthHershey Symphony Celebrates the Music of Billy Joel Next Month

Videos

Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton Video
Go Inside the IT HAPPENED IN KEY WEST Sitzprobe at The Fulton
Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SNL Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SNL
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1 Video
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
The Drowsy Chaperone in Central Pennsylvania The Drowsy Chaperone
Act 1 DeSales University (4/24-5/05)
A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC in Central Pennsylvania A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (2/09-2/10)
ELF, JR. in Central Pennsylvania ELF, JR.
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/22)
Rock of Ages in Central Pennsylvania Rock of Ages
The Belmont Theatre (2/16-2/25)
Pinocchio! in Central Pennsylvania Pinocchio!
Act 3 DeSales University (3/14-4/13)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Central Pennsylvania Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
American Music Theatre (5/12-5/12)
Annie in Central Pennsylvania Annie
Scranton Cultural Center (2/16-2/18)
A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC in Central Pennsylvania A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (2/09-2/10)
GYPSY in Central Pennsylvania GYPSY
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/10-10/26)
York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (4/06-4/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You