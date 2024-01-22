AGNES OF GOD Takes Center Stage at Pharmacy Theatre

Pharmacy Theatre presents a captivating and emotionally charged production of "Agnes of God," a theatrical masterpiece that delves into the complexities of faith, identity, and the human psyche. This powerful drama, written by John Pielmeier, explores the enigmatic story of a young nun named Agnes and the mysterious circumstances surrounding the birth and death of her child.

Set against the backdrop of a convent, "Agnes of God" weaves a spellbinding narrative that challenges the boundaries of belief and morality. The play introduces audiences to Mother Miriam Ruth, a stern and disciplined Mother Superior, Dr. Martha Livingstone, a court-appointed psychiatrist with a troubled past, and Agnes, the innocent and otherworldly nun whose life becomes the epicenter of a profound and unsettling mystery.

Directed by Austin Shay, this production promises to deliver a gripping experience that will leave theatergoers on the edge of their seats. The talented cast, featuring Julia Bussey as Agnes, Rita Smith as Mother Miriam Ruth, and Adrienne Thoman as Dr. Martha Livingstone, brings these complex characters to life with a level of intensity and emotion that is bound to resonate with audiences long after the final curtain falls.

"Agnes of God" challenges preconceived notions and sparks conversations about faith, doubt, and the human condition. The play's poignant themes are complemented by a compelling musical score, striking set design, and masterful lighting that collectively enhance the audience's immersion into the world of the play.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness this thought-provoking and emotionally charged production. "Agnes of God" will be performed at Ava's Place from 3/22/24 to 3/23/24. Tickets are available now at pharmacy.booktix.com, and group discounts are also available for those looking to experience this powerful play with friends, family, or colleagues.