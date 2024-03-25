A TRIP TO THE MOON Comes to DreamWrights Center for Community Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present the main stage production, "A Trip to the Moon" by Tracy Wells. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1960s, this captivating vignette play takes audiences on a nostalgic journey through iconic moments such as the moon landing and Woodstock, offering a multi-generational exploration of love, loss, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

Featuring a series of scenes that delve into themes of family, friendship, growing up, and other universal human experiences, "A Trip to the Moon" is as funny as it is thought-provoking. Through dynamic storytelling and engaging characters, the play offers a fresh perspective on the complexities of life during this transformative era.

Audiences can expect to be entertained and moved as they witness the intertwining narratives of characters grappling with their own desires, aspirations, and challenges against the backdrop of significant historical events. Tracy Wells' masterful storytelling brings humor, heart, and depth to each scene, ensuring that "A Trip to the Moon" is as entertaining as it is insightful.

Join in for six performances of "A Trip to the Moon":

April 5, 6, 12 & 13 at 7:00 pm

April 7 & 14 at 3:00 pm

Tickets are available for advance purchase, with general seating priced at $14 and reserved seating at $18. At the door, tickets will be available for an additional $2 per ticket.

The theater's gallery and lobby will open one hour before each show, with the theatre doors opening 30 minutes prior to the performance. Attendees will enjoy free parking and refreshments available before the show and during intermission.

Cast

Ocean Aquino

Tigris Aquino

Joshua Arroyo

Charlie Brooks

Zachary Claghorn

Arabelle Click

Ryan Cramer

Lukas Donagher

Lyla Etheridge

Lily Ganong

Matt Ganong

Marlowe Given

Evangeline Haag

Jess Haag

Mackenzie Landis

Claire Mazey

Joey Miller

Mylah Schmitt

Logan Skovron

Jayden Marcus Smith

Behind the scenes, the dedicated production team includes Crystal Ganong as Director, Lauren Frey as Production Stage Manager, Adison Sweitzer as Assistant Stage Manager, Zo Szilagyi as Scenic Designer, Jay Schmuck as Sound, Lighting & Projections Designer, Anna Fraser as Costume Designer, and Dianne Newman overseeing Properties.

In collaboration with the York Art Association, the company will present "circa 1969," a gallery exhibition celebrating the transformative spirit of the late 1960s. This exhibit, curated by DreamWrights Center for Community Arts and York Art Association, features artists born prior to 1969 and coincides with our production of "A Trip to the Moon."

Highlighted artists include:

Craig S. Bomberger

Rosa Luz Catterall

Bea Gilbert

Brett Greiman

Parker James Hooker

Judeth Pekala Hawkins

Robin Robertson

Clifton Santiago

Carol Stowell

John Terlazzo

Anita Williams