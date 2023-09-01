A PUBLIC PRIVATE PRAYER Comes to Ursinus Fringe Festival

After playing multiple festivals in New York City, Grant Bowen’s one-person show A Public Private Prayer will make its debut in Pennsylvania, in a new production directed by Caroline Potter Shriver. Grant is still trying to figure out whether he believes that God exists or not. Now he's resorting to one last tactic...talking to God Himself! Through revisiting his personal stories, Grant will explore his doubt and hopefully find real salvation.

The one-night-only performance will be on September 15th, 7:30pm EST at Ursinus College, part of the 2023 Ursinus Fringe Festival, in the Kaleidoscope Black Box Theater (601 East Main Street, Collegeville, PA 19426).

Tickets are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.ursinus.edu.

The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Grant Bowen (writer/producer/performer) - As a storyteller, Grant has been seen at The Moth, The Story Collider, Nights of Our Lives, The Adam Wade from NH Show, Happy Hour Story Hour, Gems (Cluster Ring Edition), Comedy Hub Live, and How Was It? He co-produces Awkward Teenage Years, an award-winning monthly storytelling show focused on stories from middle school and high school years. Select acting credits include Angelina Ballerina (Vital Theatre Company, NY); Godspell (Infinity Theatre Company, MD); Yearning for Peace (Articulate Theatre Company); Miss Nelson is Missing! (Two Beans/Theatreworks USA); & Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Snow Camp Outdoor Theatre, NC). Grant has also written a full-length play, Late Night Odyssey, which received a staged reading at the 2018 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. His one act play, Lay Down My Sword and Shield, received a full production from Articulate Theatre Company. www.grant-bowen.com

Caroline Potter Shriver (director) is a performer, director, and writer based in Brooklyn. She graduated from Fordham University and The Ailey School, where she received a BFA in Dance, double majoring in Dance and Latin American Studies. Caroline has taught dance around the United States and Latin America, partnering with arts and education non-profits including the Maureen Orth Foundation, JUNTOS Collective, and Americorps’ ArtistYear. In 2021, she co-founded The Village, a collective that fosters the growth of emerging artists by creating a platform to present their works-in-progress. She recently starred in the feature film Capsules (streaming). She is currently working on her solo-show, The Stella Show, a dance and theatre piece that transcends the painful and magical ups and downs of grief. After performances at Caveat, Alchemical Studios, and Theatre Row, The Stella Show will debut for the first time as a completed work, at IRT Theatre October 12-15 2023. More about The Village, our Salon events, and The Stella Show: @iminthevillage / iminthevillage.org

The Ursinus Fringe Festival is a diverse, vibrant, and exciting four-day event that brings cutting-edge, experimental performances and visual arts to Ursinus College featuring professional, student, faculty, and staff artists sharing their latest theater, dance, music, film, and visual art works. The UC Fringe is generously funded by the Arts and Lectures Committee. This year’s festival runs September 13th-16th. All events are free and open to the public.