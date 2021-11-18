A GIFT TO REMEMBER Comes to Hershey Area Playhouse

Hershey Area Playhouse is gearing up for a heart-warming holiday season with A Gift to Remember, based on the Debbie Macomber novel Can This Be Christmas?, running from December 2 to 5 and 9 to 12.

This heartwarming story takes place on Christmas Eve, during a snowstorm, where a group of strangers get stranded in a small depot in New Hampshire due to the weather. Understandably disappointed and dispirited, they try to make the best of things with little success at first but eventually come to understand the true spirit of Christmas.

The show will run December 2, 3, and 4 at 7 pm; December 5 at 2 pm, December 5, 6, and 7 at 7 pm, and December 8 to 2 pm.

"All the relationships that are explored in the show are about family and how a group of strangers become family," says Director Lois Heagy. "This is a truly multi-generational cast with ages from Grandpa age down to the youngest cast member at only 8 years old. There is a large amount of talent on the stage and back-stage as well. All of them are bringing their own special Christmas spirit to their performances."

For fans of heartwarming Christmas movies, Heagy thinks there's a lot to love about this story. "This play has a truly 'Hallmark™' feel about it. This is a great feel-good piece to start off the holiday season."

The show will take place in person on the Playhouse stage, and current CDC and local guidelines will be followed. Covid policies can be found on the Playhouse website. Tickets are $23, and can be purchased at hersheyareaplayhouse.com.



