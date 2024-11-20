A CHRISTMAS CAROL 25th Anniversary Production to be Presented at Open Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open Stage will present a full lineup of festive performances this holiday season, including the 25th anniversary production of A Christmas Carol.



The beloved classic A Christmas Carol will return for its 25th anniversary on the Capital Blue Cross Main Stage from Nov. 30 – Dec. 22. This year not only marks a quarter of a century of this Harrisburg holiday tradition, but also Harrisburg legend Nicholas Hughes’ 25th and final season as Ebenezer Scrooge. Open Stage will also present Who’s Holiday! in its Studio Theater from Nov. 23 – Dec. 22. The irreverent parody is a twist on the classic story The Grinch. Then, jingle all the way to the Court Street Cabaret Lounge for evenings of holiday tunes and yuletide cheer at A Very Court Street Cabaret Christmas! from Dec. 4-20.



A Christmas Carol tells the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey with three ghostly spirits that visit him on Christmas Eve. The ghostly visitors review his past and foretell his future, leading him to learn the true meaning of Christmas.



“Over the past 25 years, A Christmas Carol has become more than just a holiday tradition for Open Stage,” said Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon, who is directing the show. “It’s a heartwarming story of redemption that helps us believe in the possibility of transformation all year long. We are honored to again bring this story – and a little bit of magic – to our community this holiday season.”



Hughes has been bah-humbugging as the miserly Scrooge in this compelling reimagining every year since its inception. He brings his unparalleled talent and warmth to the role, a character he has grown to love and cherish over the years.



“Nicholas Hughes has crafted a timeless, nuanced portrayal of Scrooge that has been captivating audiences for 25 years,” said Landon. “Each year, he brings new layers of depth to the character’s transformation. As we bid farewell to Hughes, we are excited for him to pass the baton, or rather, the top hat, to another exceptional actor who will carry on the production’s legacy.”



The cast includes Nicholas Hughes as Ebenezer Scrooge, David Richwine as Bob Cratchit and Jacob Marley, Mike Rodriguez as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Karen Ruch as The Ghost of Christmas Present, and Jeff Wasileski as The Ghost of Christmas Future. Patrick Hughes, Nicholas Hughes’ son, plays Fred and Mr. Fezziwig, adding a multi-generational touch to the production. Patty Cole plays Mrs. Cratchit and other roles.



Additional cast members include Drew Patti, Suzanne Thomas, Lesley Newcome, Logan McDonnell, Chris Krahulec and Ava Howell. The youth cast features Kaylah Portee, Zoe Park, Nicholas Caton, Bryce Carter, Milana King, Annika Nguyen, Beckett Copus, Rosie Campbell, lan D'Andrea and Scarlett Mink-Border.



The Production Team includes Kimberly Dickerson as stage manager, Aidan Lewis as Costume Designer, Diane Rothrock as wig coordinator, Heather Janetta as scenic artist, Tristan Stasiulis as lighting designer, Wayne Landon as sound designer, Becky Arney as prop master and Zsuzanna Smith as choreographer.



Who’s Holiday! is an adult-only comedy that tells Cindy Lou Who’s disastrous life story since meeting the Grinch on Christmas Eve. This wild and cheeky one-woman show will leave you laughing hysterically and seeing your favorite little Who in a whole new light. The performance is returning for its 5th season at Open Stage and has become a holiday favorite.



“Who’s Holiday! is a hilarious, yet surprisingly heartwarming, modern holiday staple,” said Landon. “Cindy Lou Who’s story is an entertaining reminder that while life may not always go as planned, we can still find joy and hope in every situation. It’s the perfect way to escape the pressures of the holiday season with some laughs.”



The production stars Rachel Landon as Cindy Lou Who, with Maggie Haynes serving as understudy. Directed by Chris Gibson, the Production Team includes Stacy Reck as stage manager, Becky Arney as prop master and Tristan Stasiulis as lighting designer.



A Very Court Street Cabaret Christmas! is a holiday revue of Christmas classics and hidden treasures. Hosted by Alexis Campbell and TJ Creedon, this holly jolly performance is filled with nods to Christmas specials of the past and plenty of yuletide cheer.



Performances of A Christmas Carol will take place on Open Stage’s Capital Blue Cross Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec. 5, 7, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21 at 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 1, 15 and at 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 22. The show on Dec. 5 will be an ASL-interpretated performance.



Who’s Holiday! is showing in Open Stage’s Studio Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 29, Dec. 6, 10, 13, 16, 18, and 20, at 4 p.m. on Nov. 24, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21, at 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 1 and at 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 22. The show on Dec. 1 will be an ASL-interpretated performance and the show on Dec. 10 will be an understudy performance starring Maggie Haynes.



Performances of A Very Court Street Cabaret Christmas! will take place in Open Stage’s Court Street Cabaret Lounge at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, following performances of Who’s Holiday!



Comments