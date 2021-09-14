A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Announced At Gamut Theatre

Kicking off its 29th season, Harrisburg Shakespeare Company at Gamut Theatre will present A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The show is touring to schools all season long, but your only chance to catch a public performance of Midsummer will be October 8 - 17; Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Admission prices are tiered, at a recommended price of $38 or discounted prices of $26 or $14. Please visit gamuttheatre.org/hsc for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

This delightful Shakespearean comedy features fairies, young lovers and a crew of bumbling players trying to perform a play for the Duke's wedding celebration. Puck sums it up best: "Lord, what fools these mortals be!"

Recommended for ages 12 and up, Midsummer is extremely accessible, employing Gamut's unique educational engagement style of bridging the most famous scenes from the play together into an easy-to-understand story. This dynamic show is performed by eight professional actors and six talented students. The show runs 80 minutes, and each performance is followed by a talk-back discussion with the actors and the audience.

Melissa Nicholson will direct the play for the fifth time, and notes she is still finding new reasons to get excited about the classic story. This year's educational engagement production is a hybrid, featuring both adult and student actors to help the story come alive on stage. Please consult Gamut's Health & Safety Protocols before purchasing a ticket.