Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Central New York Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Central New York Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley-Simone Kirchner - MATILDA - Playhouse Stage Co.

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ashley-Simone Kirchner - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Playhouse Stage Co.

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tamara Cacchione - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ashleigh Poteat - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Tamara Cacchione - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Jordan Westfall - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Lou Trapani - OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Matt Lenz - BUYER & CELLAR - Forestburgh Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Lou Trapani - OEDIPUS RX - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Ricky Pak - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage

Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Olivia Rose - OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

PrimmeTime Video - DIAMOND DELIRIUM - Forestburgh Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Laura Renae Hensley - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ethan Newman - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co.

Best Musical (Professional)

FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Molly Engelhardt / Mika Holbrook - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co.

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Tia Karaplis - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Joshuah Patriarco - OEDIPUS RX - Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Nick Cearley - BUYER & CELLAR - Forestburgh Playhouse

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

AnnChris Warren - PIPPIN - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Belinda Allyn - DIAMOND DELIRUM - Forestburgh Playhouse

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Joshuah Patriarco - OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Kate Hamill - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Syracuse Stage

Best Play (Non-Professional)

OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Best Play (Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co.

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sam Reilly - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co.

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Navroz Dabu - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mike Kane - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Rachel Kolb - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

MYTHS AND HYMNS - N/A

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Professional)

DIAMOND DELIRIUM - Forestburgh Playhouse

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - First Year Players

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Best Streaming Play (Professional)

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Claire Flynn - MATILDA - Playhouse Stage Co.

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Cameron Walker - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Deborah Coconis - OEDIPUS RX - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Megan Hill - SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

JJ Razzano - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Candice Hatakeyama - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

David Clarke - THE COVID CONFESSIONS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Syracuse Stage

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

DEATHTRAP - Cider Mill Stage

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Syracuse Stage