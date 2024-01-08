Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Rachel Kodweis - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN...AND OTHERS: AN EVENING OF SONG - The Company Theatre

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Donovan Stanfield - CUSE CABARET - Gatespring Productions

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

AshleySimone Kirchner - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

AshleySimone Kirchner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Beth Ruman - END OF THE RAINBOW - Curtain Call Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Gina Kowalski - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

FOOTLOOSE - Fort Salem Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Chuck Kraus - THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Michael LoPorto - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Joshuah Patriarco - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Lindsay Warren Baker - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Blackfriars Theatre

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

AMERICAN BUFFALO - Albany Civic Theater

Best Ensemble (Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Leo Lei - SLEEPING BEAUTY, SORT OF - Camp Pendragon

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Leo Lei - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Bonnie Hibbard - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rome Capitol Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Brian Axford - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Musical (Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

DRACULA. FINDING OF A SHADOW - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Ariana Kizu Rivera - SPRING AWAKENING - The Company Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Vincent DiPeri - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Joshuah Patriarco - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alexander Heck - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Black Theatre Troup of Upstate NY

Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT - Harbinger Theater

Best Play (Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Capital Repertory Theatre

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

AIDA - Finger Lakes Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Marc Christopher - THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jeffrey T. Perri Jr - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dani Pechioli - SLEEPING BEAUTY, SORT OF - Camp Pendragon

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Tommy Rosati - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Samantha Mileski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Coach House Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Marc Christopher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Victoria Nieves - THE MOTHERFU*KER WITH THE HAT - HARBRINGER

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Whit K. Lee - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC)

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

PURE POE: THREE TALES OF THE MACABRE - Capital Repertory Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Playhouse Stage Company

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Pendragon Theatre