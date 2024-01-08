Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Central New York!

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central New York Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 1 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central New York Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
A LIVE CONVERSATION WITH JOHN CUSACK at Patchogue Theatre Photo 2 A LIVE CONVERSATION WITH JOHN CUSACK at Patchogue Theatre
Fort Salem Theater Announces Four Additional Events To Their 2024 Season Photo 3 Fort Salem Theater Announces Four Additional Events To Their 2024 Season
SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series Photo 4 SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Rachel Kodweis - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN...AND OTHERS: AN EVENING OF SONG - The Company Theatre

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Donovan Stanfield - CUSE CABARET - Gatespring Productions

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
AshleySimone Kirchner - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
AshleySimone Kirchner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Beth Ruman - END OF THE RAINBOW - Curtain Call Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Gina Kowalski - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
FOOTLOOSE - Fort Salem Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Chuck Kraus - THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Michael LoPorto - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Joshuah Patriarco - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Lindsay Warren Baker - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Blackfriars Theatre

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
AMERICAN BUFFALO - Albany Civic Theater

Best Ensemble (Professional)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Leo Lei - SLEEPING BEAUTY, SORT OF - Camp Pendragon

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Leo Lei - THE MUPPET CABARET - Pendragon Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Bonnie Hibbard - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Rome Capitol Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Brian Axford - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Musical (Professional)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
DRACULA. FINDING OF A SHADOW - GENE FRANKEL Theatre, NY

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Ariana Kizu Rivera - SPRING AWAKENING - The Company Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Vincent DiPeri - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Joshuah Patriarco - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co.

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Alexander Heck - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Black Theatre Troup of Upstate NY

Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT - Harbinger Theater

Best Play (Professional)
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Capital Repertory Theatre

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
AIDA - Finger Lakes Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Marc Christopher - THE SECRET GARDEN - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jeffrey T. Perri Jr - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Dani Pechioli - SLEEPING BEAUTY, SORT OF - Camp Pendragon

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Tommy Rosati - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Samantha Mileski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Coach House Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Marc Christopher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Playhouse Stage Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Victoria Nieves - THE MOTHERFU*KER WITH THE HAT - HARBRINGER

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Whit K. Lee - SECRET HOUR - Capital Repertory Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Schenectady Light Opera Company (SLOC)

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
PURE POE: THREE TALES OF THE MACABRE - Capital Repertory Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Playhouse Stage Company

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Pendragon Theatre



RELATED STORIES

1
Composers Concordance Presents Violins & Poems WAR Photo
Composers Concordance Presents Violins & Poems WAR

On February 3rd at 6:30pm at The Delancey, Composers Concordance presents Violins & Poems 'War'. A concert where violinists & poets meet to explore the subject of war.

2
Fort Salem Theater Announces Four Additional Events To Their 2024 Season Photo
Fort Salem Theater Announces Four Additional Events To Their 2024 Season

Fort Salem Theater has announced exciting additions to its 2024 season, including Beethoven: Live in Concert, Music From Salem, a Valentine's Day cabaret event, and two new play readings. Don't miss out on these upcoming events!

3
Dark Star Orchestra Comes to the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester Photo
Dark Star Orchestra Comes to the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester

Dark Star Orchestra comes to the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester for New Year's Eve. Performances are set for December 30 and 31, 2023.

4
KANSAS Comes to the Palace Theater in Albany in May 2024 Photo
KANSAS Comes to the Palace Theater in Albany in May 2024

KANSAS will return to the Palace Theater in Albany in 2024. The performance is set for May 11, 2024 at 8pm. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood in Central New York 4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood
Carnegie Hall (5/23-5/23)
Legally Blonde in Central New York Legally Blonde
Park Playhouse (7/16-8/18)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Central New York Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
Sweat in Central New York Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Central New York To Kill a Mockingbird
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (6/04-6/05)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Landmark Theatre (5/28-6/02)
Spring Awakening in Central New York Spring Awakening
Cohoes Music Hall (4/12-4/28)
Come From Away in Central New York Come From Away
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
Hairspray in Central New York Hairspray
Landmark Theatre (1/30-2/03)
Hairspray in Central New York Hairspray
Forum Theatre (1/23-1/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You