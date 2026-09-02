Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Present Courtney 'Balenciaga' Washington, MASTERZ AT WORK

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Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington and MasterZ at Work on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 2:30PM on the outdoor Mountain Stage at 120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583 as part of its 2026 Annual Festival. Tickets start at $15 and can be reserved here.

Courtney 'Balenciaga' Washington's choreography seamlessly pulls from house, hip hop, vogue, and street with tight, continuously evolving formations that serve to amplify each dancer's individual style, personality, and charm. MasterZ at Work Dance Family is a dance collective of vibrant performers from different dance backgrounds, creating dances that represent resilience and foster community in under-resourced areas of Brooklyn.

The program includes The 24/7 Diner: precise, high-energy dancing that mirrors the bustle of a big city, all-night diner and the internal landscape of those who work and gather inside. Inspired by and set to extended dance versions of Suzanne Vega's Tom's Diner. ALL INCLUSIVE is informed by Washington's experience as a queer teenager who found refuge from teasing in dance. The work reflects how her gender transition spurred transformative emotional, creative, and physical liberation.

Created and directed by Courtney 'Balenciaga' Washington-founder of the Kiki House of Juicy Couture, a leader of the House of Balenciaga, and Legend in the Ballroom community, who cut her teeth in street-dance competitions. MasterZ at Work Dance Family is a group of extraordinarily talented individuals that come from all different dance backgrounds, including jazz, hip hop, street jazz, house, African, voguing, and contemporary. Members are highly ranked within the dance competition world and, while company members have their own dance goals and accomplishments, the company performs masterpieces together.

About Tickets

One performance ticket is $25. ($15 for students). Performance tickets do not include evening concerts.

Ticket Combo Packages for Same-Day Performances:

- A two-performance ticket combo is $40. ($25 for students)

- A three-performance ticket combo is $50. ($30 for students) *only available 8/29*

- Add an evening concert ticket to your combo and receive a $10 discount. This all-day pass maximizes discounts!

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