WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to Chenango River Theatre

Chenango River Theatre presents Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of Frederick Knott's original thriller Wait Until Dark.

In 1944 Greenwich Village, a blind housewife is imperiled by two con men, hell-bent on finding a doll full of diamonds she accidentally has in her apartment. As the climax builds, she discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.

Hatcher's re-vamped script will be helmed by Craig Johnson, who returns to CRT after staging last year's production of Yasmina Reza's ART. Johnson is a Minneapolis-based director and actor who also teaches directing at the University of Minnesota.

Wait Until Dark features three CRT newcomers – Shonita Joshi (Susan), Thomas Daniels (Mike) and Emma Jo Whalen (Gloria). Joshi recently completed runs of Origin Story (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park) and Grand Horizons (Peterborough Players). Daniels comes fresh off playing the title role in Hamlet (Heartwood Regional Theatre, Maine) and Whalen (Gloria) is a local Binghamton area student making her professional theatre debut.

The rest of the cast is made up of familiar faces for CRT audiences. Vito Longo (Sam), a Binghamton native, appeared in last season's top-selling production of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change(Man 1). Mike Boland (Carlino) returns after memorable turns in Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Mike O'Shea) and Ben Butler (Major Cary). And finally, CRT's Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis (Roat) returns to the stage after appearances in Art (Serge) and The Craftsman (Joseph Pillel).

The show will feature costume, lighting, and scenic design from Barbara Kahl, Julie Duro and Curtis respectively. Dori May Ganisin assistant directs and the stage manager is Paige K. Tripp.

On Friday, September 1st, there will be a post-show talkback with the Artistic Director and members of the cast.

Wait Until Dark is Co-Produced by Davidson Fox & Company and IBM.

Running August 25 – September 17, tickets are $27 for all performances. The recommended way to buy tickets is at: Click Here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line: 607-656-8499. Performances are Thu/Fri/Sat at 7:30, Sundays at 2pm.

FREE TICKETS for high school and college students are available at all evening performances. Email tickets@chenangorivertheatre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.