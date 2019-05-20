VOTE LIKE A GIRL Returns To Washington Irving's Sunnyside On June 1

Pay tribute to fearless women past and present during Vote Like a Girl at Washington Irving's Sunnyside on Saturday, June 1, from 10am-4pm. Art activities, games, music, and a parade will highlight the day's celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, passed by Congress on June 4, 1919.

Visitors can explore suffrage and citizenship by making a radical cross-stitch project, getting some photo-ops with suffragette sashes and 19th-century clothing, and exploring voter resources with the League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns. Little scientists can test their STEM skills while honoring female inventors by experimenting with physics, chemistry, and engineering projects. Artists will want to make their own posters for the parade or pick up a needle and thread to make a statement in embroidery. History detectives will explore Washington Irving's home to find clues about the women who lived there in the 19th-century.

Historic Hudson Valley and the League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns are pleased to announce a visit from New York State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins* from 12-1pm. The Senator will be speaking about how she became involved in public service and will take questions from the audience.

There will be food available to purchase from Geordane's of Irvington and picnic tables are available.

Online admission is $16 for adults; $12 for seniors; free for children under 17 and Historic Hudson Valley members. Prices are $2 more per ticket when purchased on-site or by phone.

Vote Like a Girl is a Women's History Institute event. The Women's History Institute is a Historic Hudson Valley initiative designed to illuminate the significant contributions made by women in our region.

*Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins appearance is subject to change.





