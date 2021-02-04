VIDEO: Playwright David Simpatico Launches New Zoom Play, CARPE DENIM

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Howl Playwrights is a theater group dedicated to nurturing and empowering the development of new works by emerging playwrights. The play development group meets once a week (now virtually!). Normally, the group met in Rhinebeck, NY. This group, facilitated and supervised by David Simpatico and Darrah Cloud, originated in 2013 at Half Moon Theatre and now independently stands as a play development group dedicated to cultivating new works.

Howl Playwrights is thrilled to launch David Simpatico's latest Zoom play, Carpe Denim.

Synopsis: Summer, 2020: Covid-19. Climate Change. George Floyd's murder sparks protests, riots, police brutality. Black Lives Matter demand justice. And three copy writers scramble frantically for a new advertising campaign for their biggest client, American Jeans..

A new short Zoom, filmed, developed and shot live on Zoom, at Howl Playwrights; featuring Howl members Louisa Vilardi, Grace Angela Henry, and our special guest, David Starzyk.

Watch it below!