Unleashed! Improv Brings SECRETS to Rochester Fringe This Month

Unleashed! Improv will perform their hilarious, improvised show, “Secrets'' at the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival (running September 12 - 23) on Wednesday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, September 22 at 6 p.m. at Focus Theatre (260 East Main Street, Suite 3100 – Sibley Square). Tickets are $10 at rochesterfringe.com, where more information is also available. Remaining tickets will be available at the door.

Unleashed! Improv is Rochester’s longest running long-form improv troupe. This seasoned team of accomplished performers are all well-known fixtures in the Rochester theatre community, but when they perform without a script, anything can happen. Secrets is a fully improvised show that incorporates anonymously submitted true secrets from the audience. Secrets is unlike any other show at Fringe – conceived, written, directed, edited and performed before your very eyes. By listening intently to each other, building on gifts from each other, and exercising their “group mind” these artists delight in the miraculous fun of skilled improvisation for a fun-loving audience.

“We have been thrilled to present Other People’s Shows for the last few years,” says performer Jeff Siuda. “While that format and the audience reactions were amazing, the Focus Theatre provides a space that lends itself to the intimate, and interactive experience of our show Secrets. Audiences will have a really fun experience.”

Unleashed! originated at the legendary Shipping Dock Theatre, where, among six founding members, Kerry Young, Patricia Lewis Browne, and Ken Klamm began to hone their skills in 2005. In the several years since, Abby DeVuyst, Jeff Siuda, and Dan Hart have joined the highly acclaimed troupe. Performing regularly at Blackfriars Theatre, the team now heads up the “Blackfriars Punchbowl” comedy events. “In addition to performing,” says Young, “we need to make some money, so we all hold actual jobs: four of us are educators, one a librarian, and one recently retired from something in sales that no one else in the troupe understands.”

DeVuyst and Young just returned from Ireland where they performed as “Bushwhacked” in Monroe’s sister county at the “Cavan Calling” arts festival. They are also the masterminds behind Fringe favorites and sell-outs Dashboard Dramas, this year’s new addition, Dashboard After Dark, the original Hot Tub: The Musical, and the beloved, interactive “Bushwhacked” shows. Siuda co-produces “Out of Pocket Productions,” Lewis Browne directs Dashboard Dramas and stars in Clue (currently running at Blackfriars), Klamm was recently in Penfield Players’ Almost Maine, and Hart sings with Nik and the Nice Guys throughout the year.