URINETOWN Mac-Haydn Theatre Debut Next Week

"Urinetown" makes its debut at the Mac-Haydn Theatre, running July 7-17. Planned for the Mac-Haydn's 2020 season (but postponed due to COVID), the production is two years in the making.

Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown is hilariously funny,

remarkably irreverent and touchingly sincere. A dire water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens of Urinetown are forced to pay a single malevolent company to use the only available amenities, when one citizen of Urinetown decides that they've had enough.

"Originally scheduled for 2020, Urinetown was not a great fit for last year's lineup but I was determined to get the show back on this year's season," said Producing Artistic Director John Saunders. "Funnily, or not so funnily enough depending on your viewpoint, it is even more relevant today than just a few years ago."

Trey Compton makes his Mac-Haydn directorial debut after previously directing with The Fulton, Riverside, Engeman, Sierra Repertory, The Herb Strauss, Pittsburgh Musical Theatre, Millbrook Playhouse, and most recently at Cortland Repertory Theatre. Compton is joined by seasoned Mac-Haydn choreographer Elizabeth McGuire, whose previous credits in Chatham include "Camelot" (2019) and "Pippin" (2021).

"I'm so very thrilled Urinetown will be shared with audiences at Mac-Haydn," said Compton.

"The show is musical theatre satire at its best. It brilliantly walks the line between thought

provoking, affecting theatre and 'pee your pants funny' musical comedy (pun very much

intended)."

Compton and McGuire are joined by Music Director Eric Shorey and Assistant Music Director David Thatcher Maglione. The production will feature scenic design by Erin Kiernan, lighting design by Andrew Gmoser, costume design by Bethany Marx, sound design by Nick Caburis, and props design by David Tankersley, who will also assist Kiernan.

Broadway's George Dvorsky returns to the Mac-Haydn stage as Caldwell B. Cladwell. Dvorsky's past roles with the theatre include Mushnik in the 2019 production of "Little Shop of Horrors" and his Berkshire Theatre Award-winning performance as Warbucks in 2018's "Annie."

Dvorsky is joined by newcomer Janet Dickinson as the menacing Penelope Pennywise. Dickinson is no stranger to the stage, having appeared regionally and on Broadway in shows including "Anastasia the Musical," "Bullets Over Broadway," "How The Grinch Stole Christmas," and "Happiness" at Lincoln Center.

The "Urinetown" cast features Kylan Ross as Bobby Strong, Gabe Belyeu as Officer Lockstock, Nina Laing as Hope Cladwell, and Sarah Chiu as Little Sally. Rounding out the cast are Jessie J. Potter (Soupy Sue), Bella DePaola (Little Becky Two-Shoes), Jordan Bunshaft (Officer Barrel), Harrison Smith (Mr. McQueen), Ricky Dobbs (Dr. Billeaux), Trevor Squiers (Tiny Tom), Jared Martin (Billy Boy Bill), Patrick MacLennan (Robbie The Stockfish), Zoe Schneider-Smith (Cladwell's Secretary), Amber Mawande-Spytek (Mrs. Millennium), Mikel Hunter (Hot Blades Harry/Joseph "Old Man" Strong), Liz Gurland (Josephine "Ma" Strong/Old Woman), Brian Wagner (Senator Fipp), Holly Lauren Dayton, Clementine Kline, Anna Langlois, Troy Wheeler, Anthony Velez, and Kyle Marra.

Compton says he is thrilled to explore a world hysterically and dangerously close to our own.

"Urinetown does what the great American musical should do," said Saunders. "It makes you laugh, it makes you want to sing, and above all else, it really makes you think."

"Urinetown" features a book by Greg Kotis, music by Mark Hollmann, and lyrics by Mark

Hollmann & Greg Kotis.

Vaccination and masks are required for all patrons. For tickets, please visit www.machaydntheatre.org or call the box office at (518) 392-9292.