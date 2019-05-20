Two Local Young Actresses Cast As “Lulu” For The Rochester Engagement Of WAITRESS

The TONY nominated musical WAITRESS, which plays June 4-9, 2019 at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre, has cast two young area actresses to take on the role of "Lulu" during the Rochester engagement.

Lily Beatrice (5), of Rochester, and Tessa Gilardoni (4), of Fairport, will alternate the role of "Lulu", the daughter of the production's main character, Jenna.

WAITRESS tells the story of "Jenna", an expert pie maker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu".

Both local girls were chosen via an audition process held at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre on Monday, April 8. Over 40 girls participated in the auditions, which were presided over by members of the WAITRESS company. The character of "Lulu" is cast locally in each tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 4 performances each during the Rochester engagement.

Lily is thrilled to join the cast of WAITRESS! She loves to sing, Irish dance, play violin, study ballet and go on adventures with her siblings. Tessa is so excited to be making her professional debut with WAITRESS. She loves dancing, puzzles and making new friends.



"RBTL is so grateful to WAITRESS for allowing these two young professionals to join the cast," says RBTL's Director of Education, Holly Valentine. "We are so excited for them and cannot wait to see them on the stage. We're very proud."

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, WAITRESS is an irresistible new hit featuring original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave", "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam") and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin, Hair).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelley's beloved film, the musical tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

Tickets for the Rochester engagement of WAITRESS are available online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787 and in person at the Auditorium Box Office - 885 East Main Street.





