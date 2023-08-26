Troy Foundry Theatre and Collectiveffort to Co-Present World Premiere of HARD CANDY & MISDEMEANORS By Cris Eli Blak

The play unfolds over the span of a single day in the employee break room at Roxanne Brewer's small-town convenience store, The Quickie Shop.

By: Aug. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Syracuse Stage Receives $1 Million Gift Expanding Organization's Commitment To New Work an Photo 2 Syracuse Stage Receives $1 Million Gift Expanding Organization's Commitment To New Work and Launching $2.5 Million 50th Anniversary Campaign
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is The Inaugural Production Of Core Theatre Group, Hudson Valley's Photo 3 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is The Inaugural Production Of Core Theatre Group, Hudson Valley's Newest Professional Theatre Company
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

Troy Foundry Theatre and Collectiveffort to Co-Present World Premiere of HARD CANDY & MISDEMEANORS By Cris Eli Blak

Troy Foundry Theatre and Collectiveffort will co-present the world premiere of Hard Candy & Misdemeanors by Cris Eli Blak this Fall 2023. Performed at Collectiveffort's Kickback Studios (10 Second St. in Troy, NY, 12180), the play unfolds over the span of a single day in the employee break room at Roxanne Brewer's small-town convenience store, The Quickie Shop. Directed by Troy Foundry Theatre company member Angelique Powell and starring Bianca Stinney, Q'ubilah Sales, Michael Lake, Morgan Heyward and Alexander Heck, this new play by Cris Eli Blak (2023 Black Broadway Men Playwriting Initiative winner) tells the story of the complicated lives and relationships of the the shop's employees.

For more information and tickets please visit www.troyfoundrytheatre.com.

Hard Candy & Misdemeanors

A world premiere play by Cris Eli Blak
Co-presented by Troy Foundry Theatre and Collectiveffort

The cast includes Q'ubilah Sales as Lily Brewer, Bianca Stinney as Roxanne Brewer, Michael Lake as Korbin Hart, Morgan Heyward as Brandy Elliot, and Alexander Heck as Nassir Carter.

The production team includes Director Angelique Powell, Production Stage Manager Rose Biggerstaff, and Technical Director Travis Wright, with Sound & Lighting Design by Willie David Short, Scenic Concept by Collectiveffort & Troy Foundry Theatre, Graphic Design by Lake Graphics. The production is produced by Emily Curro. Artistic Director is David Girard

All performances will take place at Collective Effort's Kickback Studios located at 10 2nd St 2nd Floor, Troy, NY 12180 from September 20 through October 7. Preview performances are September 20 and 21, with opening night scheduled for September 22.

About Cris Eli Blak:

CRIS ELI BLAK is an emerging proud Black playwright whose work has been performed and produced around the world, from Off-Broadway; across the country regionally; on university stages; as well as in London, Australia, Ireland, and Canada. He is the winner of the first Black Broadway Men Playwriting Initiative and the first place winner of Atlanta Shakespeare Company's inaugural Muse of Fire BIPOC Playwriting Festival. He is currently an Artist-in-Residence with Off-Broadway's Abingdon Theatre Company, and was recently the Artist-in-Residence at The State University of New York - Oswego, the recipient of the Emerging Playwrights Fellowship with The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre Company, and a 2023 FORGE Fellow with FORGE-NYC. He has been a resident playwright with Fosters Theatrical Artists Residency, Paterson Performing Arts Development Council, Quick Silver Theatre Company, Yonder Window Theatre Company, and La Lengua Teatro en Español/AlterTheater Ensemble, and was an inaugural-year fellow with the Black Theatre Coalition. He has developed work with Rattlestick Theatre, Company One, The Road Theatre, and American Stage; and is currently developing work with The Negro Ensemble Company, Pipeline Theatre Company, Et Alia Theater, the Napa Valley Shakespeare Festival, and The Pikeville City Comission. His work has been published by Smith & Kraus, Inc., YOUTHPlays, Applause Books, New World Theatre, Breath of Fire Latina Ensemble, and in the Black Theatre Review. https://criseliblak.wixsite.com/my-site
https://www.instagram.com/criseliblak/

About Collectiveffort:

Collectiveffort is a creative agency in Troy, NY that specializes in storytelling & supports the development of local creatives. Their vision is to build and sustain communities through media, marketing & community development by building creative ecosystems designed to produce talent & healthier live/work opportunities. https://www.instagram.com/collectiveffort
https://www.collectiveeffort.co/




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
RUNAWAY PRINCESS Comes to Rochester Fringe in September Photo
RUNAWAY PRINCESS Comes to Rochester Fringe in September

 The 2023  Rochester Fringe Festival presents Mary Goggin’s multiple award-winning show, Runaway Princess, a Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking and Happiness.

2
Fort Salem Theater Unveils Spectacular 2024 Season Lineup: A Theatrical Extravaganza Await Photo
Fort Salem Theater Unveils Spectacular 2024 Season Lineup: A Theatrical Extravaganza Awaits!

Fort Salem Theater has announced its highly anticipated 2024 season, offering an exceptional array of performances that promise to captivate audiences and bring unforgettable theatrical experiences to the community.

3
GUYS & DOLLS Comes to MusicalFare Theatre in September Photo
GUYS & DOLLS Comes to MusicalFare Theatre in September

A fresh and innovative production of the all-time classic musical comedy, GUYS & DOLLS tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club.

4
Elevator Repair Services ULYSSES is Coming to the Fisher Center at Bard in September Photo
Elevator Repair Service's ULYSSES is Coming to the Fisher Center at Bard in September

Discover the highly anticipated premiere of Elevator Repair Service's adaptation of James Joyce's 'Ulysses' at the Fisher Center at Bard in September. Get ready to experience the magic of this unique theatrical production that brings the epic novel to life on stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cantata No. 1: An Island Seen and Felt
DiMenna Center for Classical Music (9/09-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Andrew Lloyd Webber Songbook
Saint James Place (8/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet
The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES (8/17-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ‘Electric Circus’
St. Marks Church In The Bowery (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jethro Tull's Martin Barre: A Brief History of Tull
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Frozen
RBTL's Auditorium Theatre (9/26-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You