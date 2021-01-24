Tri-Cities Opera Announces ARIAGRAMS, Virtual Singing Valentine's Telegrams

Tri-Cities Opera has announced ARIAGRAMS, virtual singing telegrams which will be delivered on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Order by February 10 to ensure your spot.

The telegrams are performed by Jenni Bank, Artistic Advisor and John Cockerill, Assistant Conductor.

Show some love with a personalized musical message for Valentine's Day! Each ariagram features new English lyrics to the tune of a familiar opera song, or aria. In fill-in-the-blank Mad Libs style, you'll be the poet by telling your loved one exactly what makes them so special. Your custom ariagram will be recorded by our artists and emailed to you and your valentine via a video link.

Choose from the following options:

Oh, My Beloved

Approx. 60 seconds

(to the tune of "O mio babbino caro" from Gianni Schicchi)

With a gorgeous soaring melody, this Valentine's Day wish is love, pure and simple. Craft the perfect poem for showering your friend, family member, or significant other with affection.

Thinking Of You

Approx. 60 seconds

(to the tune of "Nessun dorma" from Turandot)

The perfect "note" of appreciation for your hairstylist, dog groomer, best friend, or really anyone! Let your valentine know how much you value them.

My One Desire

Approx. 50 seconds

(to the tune of the Habanera from Carmen)

Turn up the heat with this sultry number that is sure to win the heart of the one you admire. The evocative lyrics offer lots of opportunities for revealing hidden desires.

Learn more at https://www.tricitiesopera.com/ariagrams/.