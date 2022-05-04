Theatre444 Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE.

Theatre444 presents the popular musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius.

With a talented cast hailing from multiple cities, audiences can expect to be charmed back into the theater with us. The cast is led by the "adults" Rona Lisa Peretti; The number-one realtor in Putnam County, a former Putnam County Spelling Bee Champion herself, and the returning moderator played by Laura D. Feligno(Geneva) as well as Patrick Fegley (Clifton Springs) as Douglas Panch;The Vice Principal. RJ Rapoza (Geneva) plays Mitch Mahoney;The Official Comfort Counselor. An ex-convict, Mitch is performing his community service with the Bee, and hands out juice boxes to losing students.

The "students" in the Bee include Joe Gonzalez(Geneva) who plays Chip Tolentino; a boy scout and champion of the Twenty-Fourth Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Gregory Maddock(Canandaigua) who plays Leaf Coneybear;The second runner-up in his district who is home-schooled and comes from a large family of former hippies. Marilla Gonzalez (Geneva) plays Marcy Park; the ultimate overachiever, and Mariah Ernhout Fegley(Clifton Springs) plays Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere (Schwartzy). Logainne is the youngest and most politically aware speller and she is driven by a desire to win to make her two fathers proud. Jenny Gibson-Sinicropi(Coneseous) plays Olive Ostrovsky whose mother is in an ashram in India as well as Dan Papperman(Geneva) as William Barfee; A Putnam County Spelling Bee finalist last year who was eliminated because of an allergic reaction to peanuts and is back for vindication.

This talented, funny, and experienced group is led by NYS Award Winning Artistic Director Pam Rapoza and Vocal Director Meredith Beckley assisted by Pianist Annie Bachman and Percussionist Kevin Goodman. Owen Wawrzaszek serves as Stage Manager with costumes by Abigail Adams DuPrau. Technical Director Garrett Coons rounds out the crew. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 19, 20 and 21 at 8pm. Sunday May 22cnd at 2 pm. All performances are at the beautiful (and newly air conditioned!) Fatzinger Hall at the Waterloo Library and Historical Society 31 East Williams St Waterloo, NY 13165. We kindly ask that you bring proof of vaccination or wear a mask.

Visit www.theatre444.com to purchase tickets. For more information on Theatre444, visit www.facebook.com/theatre444 and like our page!