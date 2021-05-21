The Roger Rees Awards and Harmony Helper Celebrate Excellence In Choral Performance With New Award

The Broadway Education Alliance has announced the 2020-2021 winner and finalists of the first annual Harmony Helper sponsored award to recognize outstanding high school choirs.

This award is presented as part of the annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance celebration of performing arts education programs offered in schools throughout the Greater New York area.

Andrew Goren, founder and CEO, and Josh Totora, Music Supervisor, of Harmony Helper, and professional theatrical Conductor/Music Director Amanda Morton (National Tour, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) reviewed many submissions from area school choirs. "We are so impressed by the creativity, vocal skills and showmanship of the school choirs in the New York area. In any year, every one of these young singers deserve high praise for artistic excellence. This year in particular when they had to learn complex arrangements remotely. Their performances are remarkable and a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of the Music Directors working in our schools."

Great Neck North High Choir under the leadership of Dr. Pamela Levy, Director at Great Neck High School in Long Island, New York, is the recipient of the first annual Mosaic Award for Group Performance Excellence. On learning that she received this award, Dr. Levy remarked, "The Great Neck North High Choir is thrilled to receive this honor. We want to thank the Broadway Education Alliance, the Roger Rees Awards and Harmony Helper for inspiring us to continue doing what we love most, which is to sing!"

Other high school choirs being acknowledged by Harmony Helper include:

Clarkstown High School North, Cue & Curtain

Claudia Stephanie, Director of Spring Musical

Hunter College High School, Hunter College High School Chamber Choir

Robert Randall, Choir Director

Wantagh High School, Cast of Wantagh High School's Production of Cinderella

Sameerah Cassidy, Vocal Director | Danilo Aviles, Band Director

Bayshore Senior High School,

Concert Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra, Concert Choir and Multi-media Class

Christopher Bilella, Choir Director | Christina Mendolia, Orchestra Director and Multi-Media Teacher

Harmony Helper is a leading music education app designed to teach singers how to harmonize. Now with a group portal, providing special functionality for directors/conductors. For more information on the service, visit www.harmonyhelper.com.

Broadway Education Alliance Inc. is a New York based 501.c3 organization supporting theatre arts education and enrichment programs that inspire creativity, build confidence, and stimulate critical thinking in children of all ages. For more information, visit www.BeAlliance.org.