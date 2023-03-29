The Rochester Fringe Festival Announces the Production Launch Fringe Fund

The Rochester Fringe Festival announced the Production Launch Fringe Fund, a stipend program for individual artists and companies with financial need who would like to bring their shows to the Fringe in 2023.

Thanks to support from the Rochester Area Community Foundation (RACF), Rochester Fringe Festival now offers funding through the Production Launch Fringe Fund: $250 to $1000 production funding awards to individual productions registered to perform in the 2023 Fringe. Artists may apply for the funds beginning on Tuesday, March 28, at 12:00 noon, with a final deadline of Friday, April 21, at 12 midnight. The application can be found here: https://backstage.rochesterfringe.com/production-launch-fund

To accommodate as many artists as possible, Rochester Fringe is extending the deadline for show submissions to the 2023 Fringe from Wednesday, March 29, at 12:00 noon to Wednesday, April 5, at 12:00 noon.

"Not every artist has the same financial advantages, but we believe anyone deserves access to a stage to showcase their talent," said Erica Fee, Rochester Fringe Festival president and CEO. "There is no Fringe without artists, without imagination, without risk-taking, and without experimentation. We are very grateful to RACF for sharing our vision and helping us bring much-needed funds to Fringe artists."

To be eligible for a stipend, shows must meet these requirements:

·The show must be registered* in the 2023 Fringe.

·The artist(s) must be presenting a live and in-person performance.

·The artist must have a demonstrated need for funding.

*Shows are registered once they have applied, accepted an offer from an Official Fringe Venue, paid their registration fee ($50-$125) and indicated financial need through the application process. Registration will be confirmed before funds are paid, and the show must be registered by midnight (ET) on April 21, 2023, to be eligible.

Eligible applications will be assessed based on answers to these questions:

1. Tell us about your show and how you are progressing with your production plans for Fringe 2023.

2. How will this funding support your production?

3. Please describe your future aspirations and plans for this show beyond Fringe 2023.

"Applications should demonstrate how the show captures the bold spirit of the Fringe-taking advantage of the Fringe as a unique platform to tell untold stories," said Fee. "The Production Launch Fringe Fund will prioritize shows that don't have an existing high profile, as well as artists who face barriers to funding in general. We will support professional or emerging performers, artists, and creators who are in financial need and can demonstrate an existing level of planning for Fringe 2023."

Recipients will be announced on Friday, April 29, and they will receive their funds by May 31.