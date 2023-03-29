Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Rochester Fringe Festival Announces the Production Launch Fringe Fund

Recipients will be announced on Friday, April 29, and they will receive their funds by May 31.

Mar. 29, 2023  
The Rochester Fringe Festival announced the Production Launch Fringe Fund, a stipend program for individual artists and companies with financial need who would like to bring their shows to the Fringe in 2023.

Thanks to support from the Rochester Area Community Foundation (RACF), Rochester Fringe Festival now offers funding through the Production Launch Fringe Fund: $250 to $1000 production funding awards to individual productions registered to perform in the 2023 Fringe. Artists may apply for the funds beginning on Tuesday, March 28, at 12:00 noon, with a final deadline of Friday, April 21, at 12 midnight. The application can be found here: https://backstage.rochesterfringe.com/production-launch-fund

To accommodate as many artists as possible, Rochester Fringe is extending the deadline for show submissions to the 2023 Fringe from Wednesday, March 29, at 12:00 noon to Wednesday, April 5, at 12:00 noon.

"Not every artist has the same financial advantages, but we believe anyone deserves access to a stage to showcase their talent," said Erica Fee, Rochester Fringe Festival president and CEO. "There is no Fringe without artists, without imagination, without risk-taking, and without experimentation. We are very grateful to RACF for sharing our vision and helping us bring much-needed funds to Fringe artists."

To be eligible for a stipend, shows must meet these requirements:

·The show must be registered* in the 2023 Fringe.

·The artist(s) must be presenting a live and in-person performance.

·The artist must have a demonstrated need for funding.

*Shows are registered once they have applied, accepted an offer from an Official Fringe Venue, paid their registration fee ($50-$125) and indicated financial need through the application process. Registration will be confirmed before funds are paid, and the show must be registered by midnight (ET) on April 21, 2023, to be eligible.

Eligible applications will be assessed based on answers to these questions:

1. Tell us about your show and how you are progressing with your production plans for Fringe 2023.

2. How will this funding support your production?

3. Please describe your future aspirations and plans for this show beyond Fringe 2023.

"Applications should demonstrate how the show captures the bold spirit of the Fringe-taking advantage of the Fringe as a unique platform to tell untold stories," said Fee. "The Production Launch Fringe Fund will prioritize shows that don't have an existing high profile, as well as artists who face barriers to funding in general. We will support professional or emerging performers, artists, and creators who are in financial need and can demonstrate an existing level of planning for Fringe 2023."

Recipients will be announced on Friday, April 29, and they will receive their funds by May 31.



YOURE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Announced At Fort Salem Theater Photo
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Announced At Fort Salem Theater
Fort Salem Theater has announced local cast and creative team members for the upcoming family-fun musical, 'You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown,' taking the mainstage from May 5-14, 2023.
VIDEO: Watch The Set Construction For OUR TOWN at Syracuse Stage Photo
VIDEO: Watch The Set Construction For OUR TOWN at Syracuse Stage
What does 3/4 of a mile of rope, with every inch of it painted black, and 5’ tall, 5” diameter steel pipe filled with concrete get you? The OUR TOWN set at Syracuse Stage! Watch as over the course of 2 full work days the Syracuse Stage Scene Shop and Paint Shop put together the centerpiece of the OUR TOWN set.
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Proctors This June! Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Proctors This June!
Lead producer Colin Ingram together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, have announced the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will launch a North American tour in the summer of 2024.
Review: WE ARE CONTINUOUS at Geva Theatre Photo
Review: WE ARE CONTINUOUS at Geva Theatre
What did our critic think of WE ARE CONTINUOUS at Geva Theatre? Rochester's Geva Theatre is currently presenting 'We are Continuous' on its Fielding Stage, a small-scale interpersonal confessional about how love grows and evolves, about the unconditional love of a mother and lover, and about the safety and peace offered by those closest to us.

Photos: Get a First Look at OUR TOWN at Syracuse StagePhotos: Get a First Look at OUR TOWN at Syracuse Stage
March 31, 2023

Check out photos of Our Town at Syracuse Stage!
Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre Voted 'Best In Greene County' For The Fifth Consecutive YearCatskill's Bridge Street Theatre Voted 'Best In Greene County' For The Fifth Consecutive Year
March 31, 2023

On the evening of Friday, March 24, over 200 attendees gathered at The Wire event center in Coxsackie to discover which businesses and organizations had been voted “Best of Greene County” in each of 60 categories in Arts & Entertainment, Community, Food & Drink, Services, and Shopping.
CLYDE'S, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, and More Set For The Syracuse Stage 50th Anniversary SeasonCLYDE'S, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, and More Set For The Syracuse Stage 50th Anniversary Season
March 31, 2023

The 2023/2024 six-production season runs Sept. 13, 2023, to May 19, 2024, and features What the Constitution Means to Me, Thunder Knocking on The Door, A Christmas Carol, Clyde's and Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express.
