The REV Theatre Company Announces Cast and Creatives For THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

The REV Theatre Company announces the cast and creative team for its second production of the 2022 Season - The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, says, "This season we are proud to produce four dynamic musicals that celebrate the human spirit. Given what we've all been through these past two years, this year, The REV is celebrating themes of inclusivity, togetherness and community. Hunchback is a beautiful show and an opportunity to bring the whole family to the theatre for some incredible music and creative storytelling."

Based on Victor Hugo's famous novel and using the songs from the Disney film, this production will capture the heart and mind in its epic theatricality. In 15th century Paris, deformed bellringer Quasimodo yearns to explore life beyond the confines of Notre Dame. When he encounters a beautiful gypsy, his sights are set. However, she becomes the focus of several men and, as they vie for her attention, an epic battle erupts begging the question - what is a man and what is a monster?

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is directed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock. He is joined by choreographer, Julie Tomaino (Regional: Kinky Boots at The Arts Club, 9 to 5 at The Citadel, Newsies at TUTS, Billy Elliot at Theatre Calgary) who is a long-time REV/MGR creative alum. Tomaino appeared as a dancer in Evita, My Fair Lady, Chicago, 42nd Street and Cabaret, then serving as Smock's associate on Cabaret, From Here to Eternity, Saturday Night Fever, On The Town, and more. Jeff Theiss (Broadway: The Band's Visit, Lysistrata Jones; REV: The Light in the Piazza, Parade) returns to The REV as Musical Director for this production. Elle May Patterson serves as Assistant Choreographer and Alex Gutierrez as Assistant Musical Director.

The principal cast of The Hunchback of Notre Dame is led by Alex Prakken (1st National Tour: Newsies; 1776, Les Miz at The MUNY) as Quasimodo, who makes his REV debut, Jisel Soleil Ayon (Jenna in the National Tour of Waitress) as Esmeralda, Sean Thompson (Broadway: Joe/Artie in Sunset Boulevard w/ Glenn Close; 1st National Tour: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies) as Phoebus, Randall Dodge (Fiddler on the Roof, The Music Man at The MUNY; Javert in Lis Miserables at La Mirada, ) as Frollo and Jo Lopez (Regional: Our Town at South Coast Rep; Man of La Mancha at La Mirada; In The Heights at Musical Theatre West) as Clopin. Jonathan Cobrda (National/Int'l Tour: Annie; Off-Broadway: Frankenstein) will serve as the Quasimodo Alternate, performing at Wednesday matinees.

The cast will also feature Kyle Yampiro, Ryaan Farhadi, Jamil Kassem-Lopez, Evan Blackwell, Rhys Kauffman, Robert Quiles, Jay Owens, Matthew Tenorio, Jason Pintar, Ian Hayes, Joanne Baum, Jodi Bluestein, Olivia Fenton, Lilli Komurek, Claire Fossey, Caelie Scott Flanagan, Katelyn Crall, Haley Georgia, Anissa Griego, Ahlanna Russell, Cydney Clark, Kaitie Buckert, and Genevieve Ellis.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame features scenic designs by Jeffrey Kmiec (Chicago: The Little Mermaid and Les Miserables at The Paramount-Aurora; Deathtrap at Drury Lane; Ragtime at Marriott Theatre; REV: South Pacific, 42nd Street, Footloose), Lighting design by Jose Santiago (REV: Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver, Footloose, 42nd Street, Working, Grease, Parade, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!), Costume design is by resident REV designer, Tiffany Howard (REV: Grease, Beehive!, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls, Parade), hair and makeup design by Alfonso Annotto (Broadway: Wicked, Into The Woods, Victor/Victoria, Copenhagen, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Putting It Together, and many more) and sound design by Duncan Edwards (Broadway: LoveMusik, The Last Five Years; National Tour: Disney's High School Musical; Chicago: Bounce; TV: Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers; Special Events: 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening and Closing Ceremonies).

Casting for the rest of The REV's 2022 season to be announced on a rolling basis. The season runs from June 8 - October 11. Tickets can be purchased by visiting THEREVTHEATRE.COM or by calling The REV box office at 1-800-457-8897.