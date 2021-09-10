The REV Theatre Company Announces 2022 Season

The REV Theatre Company announced its 2022 Season on the opening night of their final 2021 production - Almost Heaven, The Songs of John Denver.

Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, says "We are so grateful to be having a safe, healthy and successful season this year. As we look ahead - we're honored to announce a season that has it all -comedy, spectacle, mystery, intrigue, romance, blue ribbon pigs and the incredible talent both on - and off - stage that defines our standards of excellence. We're excited to bring this dynamic season to our audiences."

The 2022 "Broadway In The Finger Lakes" season will open with an incredible true story which became an Academy Award winning movie and a Tony award nominated musical - the song and dance spectacle - Catch Me If You Can. Frank Abagnale Jr.'s high flying life as a con man and his unbelievable hijinks create the backdrop for this fascinating, funny and flashy musical. Catch Me If You Can opens on June 8, and runs through June 28, 2022.

The second show of the season, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, blends epic storytelling, powerhouse vocals, and Victor Hugo's timeless story to create a compelling theatrical experience. Set in 15th century France, this timeless tale will come to life on the Playhouse stage in a stunning new production sure to mesmerize audiences. Runs July 13 - August 2, 2022.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's State Fair locks into the third slot chock full of musical comedy, romance, athletic choreography, corn dogs and blue-ribbon pigs - and just in time for the New York State Fair! A feel-good show set against the backdrop of a timeless American tradition, State Fair celebrates family, long summer days and the pangs of young love. State Fair sings and dances onto the Playhouse stage from August 17 - September 6, 2022.

And to close out the 2022 season, running September 21 - October 11, 2022 - the sultry and sassy Ain't Misbehavin'. With hits like "Keepin Out of Mischief Now," "This Joint is Jumpin'," and "Ain't Misbehavin," this song and dance tribute will close the REV's season with the incredible jazz sounds and stylings of Fats Waller's iconic songbook.

2022 Subscriptions are now on sale. The discounted Blue Light Special price is available until September 29, 2021. Subscriptions can be purchased over the phone (1-800-457-8897), in person at The REV Box office or by mailing in a completed subscription form. Flex Pass and Gift Certificate sales begin in late October and single ticket purchases can be made starting February 2022.