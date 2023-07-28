The Plein Air Plays Will Cap Ancram Opera House's Summer Season of All-New Works

Ancram Opera House will cap its 2023 Summer Season with three captivating new works written for specific outdoor sites in bucolic Ancram, NY. Audiences will travel between locations to experience these self-contained plays in immersive environments that enhance their stories. The Plein Air Play series runs Thursday through Sunday, Aug 10-13 & Aug. 17-20, with two showings each evening. Each play in the triptych runs approximately 20-25 minutes; the total performance experience, including travel, is 90-100 minutes. Showtimes vary; for tickets and information visit www.ancramoperahouse.org.

The three new works are:

Giving up the Ghosts, written and performed by Salty Brine. A gravedigger in a small town finds himself trapped in an existential crisis that has him contemplating everything from love to philosophy to dead pets in his search for the answer to life’s biggest question.

Made in Pakistan, written by Mukta Phatak and performed by Abuzar Farrukh. A soccer coach meditates on family, connection, and his relationship to the land as he gets ready for an important game.

Summer, written by Barbara Wiechmann and performed by Martina Deignan and Glenn Barrett. On a summer evening, sitting under a tree, an older couple argue bitterly over differing versions of the story of their marriage.

“If we’ve pursued a theme this season, it’s that we’ve focused exclusively on nurturing and growing new work, taking our inspiration from our area’s bountiful farming community,” said Paul Ricciardi, Co-Director of Ancram Opera House. “All of this season’s productions, from “You are Not the Lonely One” to “The Lucky Few” to The Plein Air Plays are works-in-development by exceptional theatre artists who are not often seen in our area. The artists get the time and space to cultivate their pieces in Ancram and then, we hope, will take their work out into the world to flourish.”

Plein Air Plays Plus Benefit Performances

Ancram Opera House will host two special benefit performances at 4:30pm on Saturday Aug. 12 & 19. The evening will start with prosecco at the site of “Made in Pakistan,” be followed by a performance of all three plays, and end with cocktails and supper for 6-8 in a private home.

“These special benefit performances are an opportunity for us to connect with our audience of theater enthusiasts and collectively celebrate vibrant arts in our community,” said Jeffrey Mousseau, Co-Director of Ancram Opera House. For benefit tickets, visit Click Here.