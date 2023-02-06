The Passport Series Brings MUSIC HAVEN Back to Proctors Collaborative - Traveling the World One Concert at a Time

For 30 years, Music Haven has presented an amazing array of global sounds in Schenectady's Central Park transporting summer seekers to locales like Yemen, Ukraine, Louisiana, Ireland and Peru without ever having to leave their seats. The Passport Series takes the same beloved world music that patrons of the park series have come to cherish and brings it to Proctors in Schenectady and Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs so the party can continue all year!

"Music Haven is thrilled to expand its partnership with Proctors Collaborative to include UPH as well as the GE Theatre at Proctors," said series curator Mona Golub. "Our winter/spring Passport Series itinerary boasts exquisite artistry from four distinct locales - two familiar favorites in Ireland and Cuba and two dynamic new destinations in Turkey and Korea. Come travel the world with us one concert at a time!"

The first in the 2023 Passport Series is Dervish at Proctors, Schenectady 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3. Dervish, the 2019 BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Lifetime Achievement Award winner, has been bringing traditional Irish music to the world for more than 30 years. Its line-up includes some of Ireland's finest traditional musicians, fronted by one of the country's best-known singers, Cathy Jordan.

Up next in the series, get transported to Cuba with the 3x Grammy-nominated Tiempo Libre. "Salsa Night with Tiempo Libre" will be at UPH 8 p.m. Friday, March 24. Tiempo Libre are true modern heirs to the rich musical tradition with its sophisticated performances of timba music, an irresistible, dance-inducing mix of Latin jazz and Cuban song. Dancing is strongly encouraged! When those feet start tapping, that's the time to get up and dance!

The series returns to Proctors 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4 with Aynur. Her vocal style and her albums are praised in both Turkish media and internationally. Aynur has become one of the most well-known musicians from Turkey and a representative of the Kurdish people. She will be following her performance at Proctors by performing at Carnegie Hall.

Lastly, join ADG7 (Ak Dan Gwang Chil) at UPH 8 p.m. Friday, May 5. ADG7 is a multi-award-winning group featuring a rich repertoire inspired by Korea's sacred, shamanic ritual music (gut) and beloved folk songs (minyo) of Hwanghae Province in the northern reaches of the Peninsula. ADG7 made their first big U.S. splash at globalFEST in 2019, an annual cultural celebration that features the most dynamic music globally.

The Passport Series pass includes a ticket to each of the four winter/spring 2023 shows in the series for $100. Single tickets to each show are also available at the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or online at proctorscollaborative.org/passport-series.