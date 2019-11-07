The Jersey Tenors Return To CRT Downtown

The Boys are Back in Town! Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown welcomes back THE JERSEY TENORS, America's hottest rock/opera mash-up singing group.

This quartet of talented Broadway singers premiered in Cortland in the spring of 2018, and are back with an all new show: "Make American Macho Again"! Performances will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM at Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland.

For this show, these singers/comedians have created a musical tribute to the Top 10 list of cinema "tough guys" who embody the sacred virtue of macho-ism! Featuring unforgettable music from such film blockbusters as The Godfather, Rocky, Saturday Night Fever, Gladiator, Forrest Gump, Top Gun, Mission Impossible and others, they also add tuners from Jersey heavy-hitters like Sinatra, Springsteen and more. This promises to be an unforgettable night of music and laughs!

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind performance are $25.00; refreshments and a beer/wine cash bar will be available. To order tickets, call 800-427-6160, or visit CRT Downtown Monday - Friday between 9:00-5:00, or visit cortlandrep.org. Additional charges apply for online sales.





