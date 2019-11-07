The Jersey Tenors Return To CRT Downtown

Article Pixel Nov. 7, 2019  

The Jersey Tenors Return To CRT Downtown

The Boys are Back in Town! Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown welcomes back THE JERSEY TENORS, America's hottest rock/opera mash-up singing group.

This quartet of talented Broadway singers premiered in Cortland in the spring of 2018, and are back with an all new show: "Make American Macho Again"! Performances will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM at Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland.

For this show, these singers/comedians have created a musical tribute to the Top 10 list of cinema "tough guys" who embody the sacred virtue of macho-ism! Featuring unforgettable music from such film blockbusters as The Godfather, Rocky, Saturday Night Fever, Gladiator, Forrest Gump, Top Gun, Mission Impossible and others, they also add tuners from Jersey heavy-hitters like Sinatra, Springsteen and more. This promises to be an unforgettable night of music and laughs!

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind performance are $25.00; refreshments and a beer/wine cash bar will be available. To order tickets, call 800-427-6160, or visit CRT Downtown Monday - Friday between 9:00-5:00, or visit cortlandrep.org. Additional charges apply for online sales.



Related Articles View More Central New York Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • ANNIE JR. Opens At Artisan Children's Theater This Christmas
  • Voting Now Open For Round 1 Of The 2019 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Soul Rep Theatre Will Present the Regional Premiere Of DOT
  • THE BAND'S VISIT On Sale This Friday At Dallas Summer Musicals