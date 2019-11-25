The Hangar Theatre Company Presents CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Return to 19th-century London this December with the Hangar Theatre's celebrated production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, running December 8-22, 2019.

Join Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future in a timeless tale of hope and redemption. This retelling of Charles Dickens' classic novel, adapted for the Hangar stage by Ithaca's own Aoise Stratford and directed by Artistic Director Michael Barakiva, brings a contemporary perspective to the story while remaining true to the time-honored tale of generosity that resonates during the holiday season. Adults and children alike will enjoy this wonderful world of music, costumes, and magic!

Currently on the faculty of Cornell University's Department of Performing and Media Arts, Stratford developed Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol for its debut at the Hangar in 2017. Michael Barakiva notes,"Every year that we have done Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, it's story of generosity, kindness and redemption becomes more and more relevant. We can't wait to share the Hangar's most elaborate production with you again."

What's new in this year's Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol at the Hangar Theatre? Curzon Dobell will star as Ebenezer Scrooge. Curzon is featured as Hosea Matthews in Rockstar's video game Red Dead Redemption II. Curzon's film and television work includes House of Cards, Gotham (recurring), Bull, The Knick, John Adams, Law and Order, Mr Robot, The Blacklist, Return to Paradise, Greg Orr's Alone and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. He played Richard Nixon in Steven Spielberg's The Post. On stage, he has worked in NYC at Lincoln Center, the Irish Rep, the Culture Center, Soho Rep, the Mint, the Director's Company, St Clement's, and five times for Theatre for a New Audience.

Joshua Sedelmeyer, who has played Fred and Young Ebenezer the past two years and appeared in the You Can't Take It With You in the Big Play Festival! will step in to the role of Bob Cratchit. Robert Edwards from the 2019 Lab Company and Kinky Boots will play Fred and Young Ebenezer. Craig Macdonald from You Can't Take It With You in the Big Play Festival! will play Mr. Price.

Reprising their 2018 roles are Hangar favorites JG Hertzler, Emma Bowers, Sally Ramirez, Sandrinne Edstrom, Holly Adams, and many local youth actors. This year's production includes three additional young cast members, giving more children the opportunity to participate.

Together again on the Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol creative team are Director Michael Barakiva, Production Stage Manager Mackenzie Trowbridge, Scenic Designer Shoko Kambara, Costume Designer Suzanne Chesney, Lighting Designer Matt Richards, Sound Designer Garrett Hood, and Choreographer Evie Hammer-Lesterand Musical Director/Accompanist Mary Holzhauer.

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is sponsored by Tompkins Trust Company (Premier) and Cayuga Medical Center (Associate). The Hangar's year-round Partners in Flight are CFCU Community Credit Union and Cayuga Group; Partner in the Arts is Ithaca College.

GROUP RATES

Special Morning Matinees are available for group purchases on select days December 5-20. Group tickets are also available at a discounted rate (dependent on group size) for the regular run of performances December 8-22.

COMMUNITY PERFORMANCE

A free Community Performance is offered on Saturday, December 7 at 2 p.m. to ensure everyone can enjoy this holiday production. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Box Office will open at 1 p.m. on that day, and we encourage attendees to arrive early. If you would like group seats for 10+, contact the Hangar Theatre Box Office for more information.

TICKETS

Tickets are available online at www.hangartheatre.org or by calling (607)273-8588 on weekdays. Tickets will also be available at the door based on availability, before each performance.





