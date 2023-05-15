The Cortland Repertory Theatre Summer Box Office Opens For All Sales, May 22

The Cortland Repertory Theatre Box Office will open on Monday, May 22nd for all summer ticket sales for their 51st annual summer season.

CRT's Box Office is located at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland and is open during the summer on Monday - Friday from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, and on Saturdays from noon - 6:00 PM. Once performances begin at the Little York Pavilion at 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble, the Box Office at that location is open 90 minutes before show time, on performance days only.



Tickets may also be purchased by credit card by calling 800-427-6160 during business hours, or online 24 hours a day through the Cortland Rep website at Click Here. A 4% convenience fee is added to all credit card sales, and an additional fee is required for online sales. CRT accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.

CRT's 2023 summer season includes:

June 7 - 16: the regional premiere of Agatha Christine's "Murder on the Orient Express", adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig.

June 21 - 30: the musical comedy fantasy "Xanadu" with a book by Douglas Carter Beane and music & lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. This Tony-nominated show is based on the Universal Pictures Film, with a screenplay by Richard Danus and Marc Rubel.

July 5 - 15: a CRT "revival" of their highest attended comedy "Unnecessary Farce" by Paul Slade Smith.

July 19 - 28: the regional premiere of "The Cake", a timely new comedy/drama by Bekah Brunstetter.

August 2 - 19: "The Wizard of Oz", by L. Frank Baum, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg, background music by Herbert Stothart; dance and vocal arrangements by Peter Howard, orchestrations by Larry Wilcox. This production was adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, and is based on the classic film owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.



Additionally, the CRT Performing Intern Company will present four performances of the children's show "The Emperor's New Clothes", by E. Gray Simons III, adapted from the story by Hans Christian Anderson. Performances will be held on July 13 at noon, July 14 at 10AM and noon, and July 15 at 10AM. Tickets for this children's show are free for those ages 12 & under, all others are $5.00 per person.

All mainstage and children's shows will be held at the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble.

Five- or six- ticket Flex Passes are available for purchase all summer. Subscriptions and Flex Passes come with free ticket exchange privileges. Single Adult tickets are $40.00 for Center Seats and $38.00 for Side Seats. CRT offers a $2.00 discount for seniors (62 and up), active military and veterans (proof of service required), first responders, and groups of 10 or more. Single tickets may be exchanged for a different performance of the same show for $5.00, given 24 hours' notice. Single tickets for Youth 22 years of age and under are $25.00.

Other CRT offerings include:

ž Youth Flex Passes: For youth 22 years of age and under: 2 tickets for $40.00;

ž $5.00 Opening Nights: A limited number of side seats, chosen by CRT and if still available, may be purchased for $5.00 each on every summer Opening Night. These tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis, from 4:30 - 6:00 PM on the day of performance only, and must be purchased in person at the CRT Box Office at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. Cash only. Limit 2 tickets per person.

ž Educators Discount Night: All active teachers, faculty and staff of schools and colleges may purchase a pair of tickets for $60.00 for the first Thursday evening performance of each show. Proof of current employment is required.

ž "40 Below" Date Night: Individuals between the ages of 18 - 40 may purchase a pair of tickets for $50.00 for the first Saturday of any summer production. Proof of age may be required.

ž Friday Night Talk Backs: Directly following the first Friday's performance, a lively and informative talk-back will be held with the actors, designers and technicians who worked on the show.



Ticket discounts cannot be combined, or applied to previously purchased tickets. All seating is subject to availability. Visit Click Here for show details and performance times.