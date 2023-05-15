The Cortland Repertory Theatre Summer Box Office Opens For All Sales, May 22

POPULAR
The Cortland Repertory Theatre Box Office will open on Monday, May 22nd for all summer ticket sales for their 51st annual summer season.
CRT's Box Office is located at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland and is open during the summer on Monday - Friday from 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, and on Saturdays from noon - 6:00 PM. Once performances begin at the Little York Pavilion at 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble, the Box Office at that location is open 90 minutes before show time, on performance days only.
Tickets may also be purchased by credit card by calling 800-427-6160 during business hours, or online 24 hours a day through the Cortland Rep website at Click Here. A 4% convenience fee is added to all credit card sales, and an additional fee is required for online sales. CRT accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.
CRT's 2023 summer season includes:
Additionally, the CRT Performing Intern Company will present four performances of the children's show "The Emperor's New Clothes", by E. Gray Simons III, adapted from the story by Hans Christian Anderson. Performances will be held on July 13 at noon, July 14 at 10AM and noon, and July 15 at 10AM. Tickets for this children's show are free for those ages 12 & under, all others are $5.00 per person.
All mainstage and children's shows will be held at the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble.
Five- or six- ticket Flex Passes are available for purchase all summer. Subscriptions and Flex Passes come with free ticket exchange privileges. Single Adult tickets are $40.00 for Center Seats and $38.00 for Side Seats. CRT offers a $2.00 discount for seniors (62 and up), active military and veterans (proof of service required), first responders, and groups of 10 or more. Single tickets may be exchanged for a different performance of the same show for $5.00, given 24 hours' notice. Single tickets for Youth 22 years of age and under are $25.00.
Other CRT offerings include:
Ticket discounts cannot be combined, or applied to previously purchased tickets. All seating is subject to availability. Visit Click Here for show details and performance times.
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
|Evita
The Merry-Go-Round Playhouse (5/31-6/20)
|A Murder is Announced
The Playhouse at Museum Village (5/05-5/21)
|To Kill a Mockingbird
RBTL's Auditorium Theatre (6/13-6/18)
|A Revolution of Her Own!™ Deborah Sampson
Friends of Hathorn Historical Society (5/21-5/21)
|Tender Rain
Syracuse Stage (5/03-5/21)
|SIX
RBTL's Auditorium Theatre (5/16-5/21)
|Dream on the Farm 2023 "The More Things Change"
Farm Arts Collective (8/08-8/13)
