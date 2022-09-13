The Cherry Arts Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring Three Shows

For a half-decade the Cherry Arts has brought a US theater approach to amazing plays written in other languages. But what can occur in a NON-US approach to theatermaking? One change can be the balance between text and movement. The Cherry has announced a season presenting three shows that shift this balance, bringing innovative movement to the forefront in three different ways. But first, they engage with important international theater texts, presenting benefit readings of contemporary theater writing from Ukraine.

Following their tremendously successful hybrid experiment last year, in 2022-23 the Cherry's productions will be presented in an in-person/live-streaming format, allowing theater goers everywhere the opportunity to experience the season in a way that feels most comfortable to them.

Sep 9- Oct 10, 2022: Voices Of Ukraine

play readings to benefit a people under attack. Showcasing three nights of essential theater writing from Ukraine artists, this proud part of the Worldwide Ukrainian Play Readings movement gives voice to artists of the affected region. All proceeds benefit the Ukrainian people.

Dec 1-11 2022: Aquerón: el río de la tragedia

a production of the pan-Mexican XIPE theater collective, by Xavier Villanova. In ancient Greece, the Acheron river marked the transition between the world of the living and the world of the dead. This poetic, dramatic meditation creates a space for ideas on identity, migration, and the concept of "alien" at the Mexico-US Border. View the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/713066710

Mar 17-26 2023: Heading Into Night: a clown play about... [forgetting]

created by and starring Cirque du Soleil clown conceptor Daniel Passer, in collaboration with Cherry Collective Director Beth F. Milles. Their season's second movement-based work is a world premiere production exploring the heartbreak and humor of the aging process.

May 26-June 4 2023, the Cherry presents e-Motion

a movement based collaboration between award-winning Cherry Collective playwright Saviana Stanescu and choreographer Daniel Gwirtzman. Placing bodily expression in conversation with high-concept text, this final movement-based production explores the concepts of artificial intelligence, neuroscience, and what it means to be human.

To access current covid policies with their theater and spaces please visit www.thecherry.org/cherry-arts-covid-policy/.

The Cherry Arts Inc. is a multi-arts hub that creates spaces for collaboration and experimentation across artistic and cultural boundaries. They host works in Ithaca in the waterfront Cherry Artspace, the Cherry Gallery, and the Camilla Schade Studio. THE CHERRY ARTS INC.

The Cherry Membership Program allows patrons to become VIP members of the Cherry family, receiving early news of Artspace performances and events, reserved seats, free beverages, discounted Gala tickets, and invitations to exclusive social events like meet-and-greets with visiting International Artists.

Tickets, information and Cherry Memberships are available at theCherry.org, or by leaving a message at (607) 241-0703.